Encomiums As Council Chairman Pays Bursary, Inaugurates Projects In A’Ibom

Ini Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State was on Friday agog with activities as thousands of students and stakeholders trooped out to celebrate the Executive Chairman, Rt. Hon. Sir Israel Idaisin who commissioned some of the projects executed by his administration.

The event which started at the council hall with the flagging off of Bursary Payments to INI LGA students in the Tertiary Institutions across Nigeria witnessed over 1000 students pocketing N10 million Bursary.

An elated Governor of the state, Pastor Umo Eno at the occasion lauded the Council Chairman for his sterling leadership and commitment to the educational advancement of Ini students in higher institutions.

The governor who recalled flagging off payment of Bursary for Akwa ibom students in the public tertiary institutions a few days ago hailed the chairman for keying into the education advancement of his ARISE Agenda blueprint.

Represented by the Honorary Special Adviser on Special Duties, Hon Emmanuel Ekpeyong, the governor assured the council chairman that his imprint in the landscape of the Ini Local government area through people’s people-oriented projects will remain memorable in the hearts of his people.

Speaking earlier, the deputy governor of Akwa ibom state Senator Akon Eyakenyi said the council chairman has over time shown deep interest in the educational advancement of his people stressing that she was aware he had earlier built a primary school in his community for the benefit of children who trek several kilometres daily to access primary education.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

Represented by the commissioner for education, Mrs Idongesit Etiebet, the deputy governor advised the beneficiary students to apply the funds in their academic pursuits and avoid using it on frivolities.

She advised them to shun social vices such as cultism, exam malpractices, alcohol and every form of violence adding that they should aspire to graduate with flying colours and add more value to the society.

Inaugurating some of the projects executed by the council chairman which includes the newly Constructed Fiongaran Market, Ini Local Government Area Central Motor Park, Odoro Ikpe Rural Electrification and transformer at Ibakesi Ikot Udo Asan, Detached VIP Toilet at the Council Secretariat and presentation of 18 seater bus to NULGE and other cars to Council officials at the Council Secretariat, the Speaker of the Akwa ibom state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Udeme Oton said the chairman has justified the mandate given to him by the Ini people.

The Speaker expressed delight at the cordial working relationship between the council chairman and his team and urged him to remain focused and committed to delivering Democratic dividends to the people.

Earlier in his welcome address, the executive chairman of Ini Local government area Hon Israel Adaisin said he came to serve conscious of the fact that he will render account of his stewardship one day stressing that he is doing his best to leave behind a remarkable impact on the lives of the people of Ini.

He maintained that all the projects executed by his administration would have a direct impact on the lives of the citizens as they were all undertaken according to compelling needs.

He expressed happiness that he will be rounding up his second term on the saddle with the total conviction that he has served diligently and is ever ready to do more for the people.

Most of the students who benefited from the Bursary payment expressed gratitude to the council chairman for his benevolence stressing that this is not the first time he is reaching out to them with the Bursary package.