Encomium On Tinubu For Appointing Eta, Chairman NYSC Governing Board

..You must ensure Corps members receive minimum wage – Youth Leader

It was a full encomium on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu last weekend as friends and political associates of Ntufam Hilliard Eta gathered in Abuja to celebrate him at a reception for his appointment as the chairman of the Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

His appointment was one of those announced by the Presidency last week.

Political associates, especially those of the All Progressives Congress (APC), took time to thank President Tinubu for appointing the former Acting National Chairman of the APC, Hilliard Eta, describing it as a round peg in a round whole.

Eta, who was the APC National Vice Chairman South/South during the time of Senator Adams Oshiomole as National Chairman, acted when Oshiomole was removed and the APC Deputy National Chairman (South), Senator Ajimobi was indisposed.

Among the former APC National Working Committee and National Executive Committee members that were there were: Hon. Adamu Fanda (former National Treasurer), Hon. Emma Ibediro (former National Organizing Secretary) and Prophet Jones Erue (former APC Delta State Chairman).

Also in attendance was the former governor of Cross River State, former Speaker of Cross River State, APC Cross River State Chairman and Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, former Chairman of Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property and SA to former President Muhammadu Buhari on Prosecution.

Speaking at the event, the party members eulogized the President for appointing recognizing the role played by Eta in the last election and considered him worthy of appointment in such a strategic position.

They called on Eta to ensure that he brings his knowledge of administration to impact positively in the NYSC.

According to them, the Act that established the Corps should be amended to bring the Corps to the present reality and challenges in the country.

Chief Obono-Obla said the current structure of the NYSC, established over five decades ago, has served its purpose of fostering unity and national integration. However, he argued that the scheme needs to evolve to address pressing contemporary issues such as insecurity, youth unemployment, and the need for increased national resilience.

“At a time when the nation faces serious security challenges, the NYSC can play a pivotal role in combating insurgency and fostering discipline among Nigerian youths. Transforming it into a full two-year military service program will equip participants with the necessary skills for national defence and provide a strong foundation for addressing the growing threats of insecurity,” Obono-Obla stated.

He emphasized that this reform would not only prepare youths for active involvement in national security but also instil a sense of patriotism, discipline, and civic responsibility. He further noted that such a shift could significantly reduce youth restiveness, channelling their energy towards productive endeavours that contribute to national development.

Chief Obono-Obla concluded his address by urging policymakers to take proactive steps in restructuring the NYSC to meet the current demands of the nation, stating, “We need bold and innovative reforms to ensure the NYSC continues to serve as a vital tool for national unity, security, and development.”

However, a National Youth Leader who was present at the occasion called on the Governing Board chairman to make sure that Youth Corps Members are being paid the minimum wage and other wages that would affect their lives positively.

According to him, the NYSC governing board chairman is the leader of the next generation.

On his part, Eta expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for finding him worthy to serve in that capacity.

He assured that he would bring his knowledge and experience to bear to enhance the performances of the Corps.

