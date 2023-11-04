Encomium As Chairman Forum Of NNPP Chairs Bags Doctorate Degree From Anointed Varsity

In recognition of his overall accomplishments and contribution to his local community development and the society in general, Anointed University Worldwide, Nigeria Campus, has conferred its prestigious Honorary Doctorate Degree award in the field of Christian Counselling on Dr Tosin Odeyemi.

Odeyemi, who is the Chairman of the Forum of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Chairmen received the award alongside important personalities like Dr Wole Oladiyun, Hajia Neemat Abdulrahim and others.

The event, which was one of the programmes highlighted to celebrate the 25th Founder’s Anniversary of Anointed University based in Johannesburg, South Africa, took place at the University of Lagos on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

In his remark, the Chairman, Governing Board of Anointed University, Gen. Dr Abiodun B. Adewinmbi, congratulated the awardees and noted that the awards are no doubt a testimonial confirmation of their contributions to the economic growth and social development of their communities.

Also, the President and Deputy President of the institution, Prof. George and Kate Aladeoba charged the awardees not to relent in whatever they were doing for their immediate environments which saw them worthy of the awards.

Speaking on the award, Dr. Tosin Odeyemi, said it will be a ginger for him to do more for humanity in his little capacity.

Present on the occasion were Mrs. Tumininu Odeyemi, wife of the awardee, Mrs Ronnie Dikko Kila, NNPP Lagos Chairperson, Hon Ibraheem Adekunle, Ogun state Chairman of NNPP and many others.

They all eulogized Odeyemi for being a worthy ambassador of NNPP and encouraged him not to relent on his oars.