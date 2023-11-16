Encomium As 100 Osun East Constituents Get Empowerment Tools, Cash Grant

About 100 constituents of Osun East Senatorial District in Osun State have been given empowerment tools and cash grants to improve their businesses.

The initiative executed under the Zonal Intervention Programme of the Public Complaint Commission was facilitated by the lawmaker representing Osun East in the Senate, Senator Francis Fadahunsi.

The beneficiaries who were mainly youths were drawn from the 10 local government areas in the East Senatorial District.

In his remarks at the event where the beneficiaries were presented with tools that include sewing machines, hair dryers and cash grants, among others, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, lauded Fadahunsi, for assisting in ameliorating poverty through different empowerment initiatives for residents of the state.

Represented by Mr. Bayo Ogungbangbe, Adeleke described the parliamentarian as efficient in meeting his constituents’ needs.

Ogungbangbe, who is the Osun State Commissioner for Cooperative and Empowerment, further said, “This is the sixth time that Senator Fadahunsi will invite me to come and assist him in distributing different materials as a form of empowerment to his constituents.

“By distributing different kinds of equipment like sewing machines, hair dryers, barbing materials and money as grants to empower people, he has done so well to empower his people. It has helped this government to at least reach out to people in terms of empowerment.”

He urged the beneficiaries to utilise the empowerment tools to improve their lives and contribute meaningfully to the economy of their communities.

He said, “I will advise today’s beneficiaries to utilise what has been given to them judiciously and enhance their trade so that it will lift them out of poverty and also for them to be able to help their communities and other people.”

In his welcome address, Fadahunsi represented by Mr. Wale Awofolaju, noted that empowerment was one of the measures to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on the constituents.

Awofolaju, who assured the constituents that the lawmaker would continue to prioritise their welfare, called on them to keep supporting the efforts of the lawmaker to lift more people out of poverty.

Representative of the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Empowerment, Abuja, which supervised the initiative, Amodere Kelvin, rallied support for Fadahunsi, in his quest to make life better for residents of Osun East Senatorial District.