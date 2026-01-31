Enchanting, Colourful Glimpses Of Morocco

It was 28 eventful days in the Arabian world as seen from the lenses of Morocco, which presented immersive experiences both on and off the field of play at the just concluded African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025.

All thanks to MTN Nigeria, which sponsored New Telegraph’s coverage of the soccer fiesta and mega sport tourism celebration.

Tricky trip to Morocco

Arriving in Morocco for the coverage of AFCON 2025 almost turned tricky right from the first day as the first port of arrival by air was a huge mistake.

While others arrived in Casablanca, I arrived in Marrakech, which was the first mistake, especially given that Nigeria’s national team, the Super Eagles, was scheduled to pay its group matches in in Fes.

After going through the immigration and passport control, I was to take the last train straight to Fes same night, but this was not to be as I was unable to retrieve my luggage until way past 11pm, with the last train for the night, already gone.

How did this happen? Well, it was a case of checking for it at the wrong place due to the inability to understand the sig- nage indicating where to pick my luggage. After finally locating my luggage, I was left with the option of staying overnight at the airport or go to the train/bus station.

However, I decided to stay back at the airport and then go to the bus station in the morning. I took a 10-hour bus to Fes instead of the eight hours train just so as to see more of the countryside, a decision I did not regret, as I was opportune to feast on the beautiful and uniquely attractive sceneries of the country. The architectural appeal of its infrastructure, with its majestic and masterpiece designs, is a marvel.

It is one of the fascinating things about the country; because of their enchanting and functional nature. It is also the back- bone of its economy as well as its tourism, which is one of the thriving aspects of the country. Morocco last year led the pack in Africa, attracting the most international tourist arrivals.

Arrival in Fes

One finally heaved a sigh of relief on arriving at Fes. The next dilemma was how to access my apartment hotel, as it was difficult getting a taxi driver that speaks English. Not knowing how to resolve this thorny issue, I decided to trek to the hotel, which was about 45 minutes from the bus station. It turned out not to be a bad experience after all.

Unforgettable Yuletide

It was an unforgettable Christmas and New Year celebration experience for me, as it was the first time celebrating the Yule- tide away from Nigeria. Celebrating Christmas in an Arab country was like normal day of the year, with the children going to school and the streets buzzing with people going about their chores for the day.

The day passed unnoticed, as there was no sign of festivities unlike in Nigeria where the signs are overwhelming.

With the Christmas day gone unnoticed, there was this increasing urge by visitors, especially Nigerians, to look for a church to celebrate the Crossover and New Year services. Not able to locate anyone within the immediate environment, we ended up in our various hotels and apartments, resorting to online broadcast for the Crossover and New year services.

With no games during the period, some journalists decided to visit Ifrane, the primary town in Morocco, known for snow. It is often called “Switzerland of Morocco,” due to its Alpine-style architecture, redroofed houses, and location in the Middle Atlas Mountains.

It is recognised as one of the coldest places in Africa, frequently experiencing heavy snowfall between December and March.

… Akerejola’s party jollof rice

Besides that, it was a boring period, however, Arise TV Head of Sports and Acting Chairman, Sport Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Lagos State chapter, Aron Akerejola, made it all bubbling and celebratory, as well as nostalgic, as he deployed his cooking skill to treat us to a delicious party jollof rice, to celebrate the day in our own way.

… looking for liquor

The cold in Morocco, Fes in particular, was so unbearable. Some journalists not known for smoking, resorted to smoking while some went in frenetic search of liquor, especially whiskey and gin, in an attempt to cope with the cold. But looking for liquor in Morocco was like looking for a needle in a haystack.

However, it took the intervention of a Nigerian, Solomon Ochei, based in Fes, to discover a supermarket, Carrefour, where liquor is sold.

The discovery took an hilarious twist, as there was no way anyone of us, not familiar with the geography of the place, could have located the supermarket that was buried underground of the building that appeared normal to the un-initiated. Ochei took me to the place on his bike and as I was about entering the main su- permarket, he cautioned; “oga no be there o, follow me make u no loss.”

I retraced my steps and followed him like an obedient dog. First, to a backdoor and then down the alley, with an expanse of space, all hugging various shades of alcoholic drinks from gin, whiskey, vodka to wine, champagne and different types of beer brands. It was a good discovery appreciated by some of the journalists already thirsty for liquor.

Fes and its historicity

Apart from having some of the best sporting facilities in the whole of Africa, Morocco is known for one important thing, tourism. Fes is one of the venues always thronged by tourists all year round.

According to Wikipedia, Fes is Morocco’s cultural and spiritual heart, a historic imperial city, famous for its vast, UNESCO-listed walled medina (Fez El Bali,) filled with labyrinthine alleyways, vibrant souks, artisan crafts, ancient universities, like Al-Qarawiyyin, and iconic landmarks, like the Chouara Tannery.

Founded in the ninth century, it remains a centre for Islamic scholarship and traditional Moroccan life, offering a deep dive into history and authentic local experiences. On one of the days in Fes, I decided to visit the ancient university, tagged as the first university in the world, the Al-Qarawiyyin University.

… visit to University of Al-Qarawiyyin

According to history, the world’s oldest continually operating university, the University of Al-Qarawiyyin, was founded in 859 and continues to function till date, making it one of the places to visit as a tourist to the city, which was formally the political capital of Morocco, before losing its status to Rabat in 1912.

Taking a taxi from down town, in the company of Samson Omale, who works with Silverbird Television in Jos, we were directed through the alley and after realising we were about heading to the wrong track, decided to seek help. Two youngsters agreed to be our guides, of course, for a token, which almost cleaned out our pockets.

According to one of them, there are over 9,000 streets (alleyways) and at some point, Omale was scared of going further, asking if we were not about to be robbed or kidnapped by the two youngsters, because at a certain point, we could not see the two youngsters, neither in front or behind us.

However, as a proper Lagos boy, ‘I stand gidigba,’ set to break Usain Bolt’s record should the need arise to run for my dear life. The whole place is like a maze that you’re almost guaranteed to get lost in without an expert guide showing you the way.

… notable alleys, areas

The main street branched off into countless smaller alleys, many of which are named after the specific trades or goods sold there. Souk al-Attarine: One of the most popular markets in this area is a vibrant showcase of spices, as well as brocades and silks. Souk an-Nejjarine: Known as the carpenters’ souk is located near the beautiful Nejjarine Museum of Wooden Arts and the Nejjarine Fountain.

Souk esh-Shrabliyin: The street of the slip- per merchants. Zqaq er-Romman: Translates to “Street of the Pomegranate.”

Chouara Tannery area: The famous tanneries are accessed through a warren of alleys, and the surrounding areas include view- points and shops selling leather goods. Place Seffarine: A square known for coppersmiths and metalworkers.

Al-Qarawiyyin, Souk al-Attarine

After walking through different alleys for more than 30 minutes, we finally arrived at the oldest university in the world, The Al-Qarawiyyin, unfortunately, we were not granted access into the school due mainly to the fact that both of us are of the Christian faith.

We were content with feasting on its beautiful and attractive facade and touring round the building that also housed the oldest Mosque in the world. From the University, we decided to visit the Souk al-Attarine, a market for vibrant showcase of spices where we made the acquaintance of Dr Meryam, a very pleasant and jovial personality, who regard journalists as liars.

She informed us that she couldn’t take pictures with us or be interviewed on camera as her husband forbids such while jokingly asking if anyone of us is ready to marry her should her husband send her packing.

Although she is a trained and certified medical doctor, she, however, revealed that her journey into the world of administering spices as cure for various ailments, was passed down to her from her mother, who also got it from her own mother.

“You know, mine is from mother to daughter,” she said. “So, these are the ancient things, ancient ways of curing different diseases in the past and we still maintain it up to this moment,’’ she added.

Disclosing further; “My mum, she teaches me to know what the spices are. The spices we use for this; we use it for this. For this particular thing, you will use 45 spices or like five spices, just like India, we have a lot of spices, we do a lot of spices in Morocco.

‘‘The two countries use a lot of spices, India and Morocco. That’s why people come to Morocco to get spices and to get oils because we have two different things; oils and spices. They’re very famous in Morocco.”

The journey back to the entrance was not as difficult as it was coming in, but it was worth the stress, especially after having to work for almost two hours within a maze. Also, we visited so many other places within Medina, with Samson getting some souvenirs for his family.

Dancing Fountain

I first noticed the Dancing Fountain during the 2018 CHAN championships in Morocco, with Nigeria playing their games then at another city, Tangier.

This time, after Nigeria defeated Algeria in the quarterfinal game, I decided to visit the Super Eagles hotel, Savoy Le Grand Hotel Marrakech, to conduct interviews with some of the players and officials. Behold, it was a joy discovery another dancing fountain.

With music playing in the back- ground, people are seated, watching as the fountain danced continuously to the rhythm of the music, making it a colourful spectacle to behold.

… Marrakech and its many attractions

Marrakesh is the most visited city in Morocco, with it many unique destinations, including the popular Cristiano Ronaldo’s Hotel, attracting tourists in their numbers to the city. Due to the limited time, I was unable to visit many of these destinations. Hopefully, someday, the opportunity will come to do so and this time, it would be a proper holiday and not work related.

… free taxi in Casablanca

Apart from the day the Super Eagles played against the Atlas Lions of Morocco, in the semifinal, everyone throughout the duration of the competition was treated to a memorable and grand reception by the Moroccans.

They were indeed, good hosts and hostesses, displaying warm hospitality, very receptive and helpful all the time. They displayed friendly disposition towards us, seeking to know which country we were from.

Heading to the stadium for the third place game against Egypt in Casablanca, in the company of Mathew Okugbe of Sportsville and Niyi Busari of BSN Sports Abuja, the taxi driver was very happy to take us to the stadium.

Discovering that we were Nigerians, he declined our payment (It is good to keep 24DH fare just for coming from Nigeria), urging us to help them (Moroccans) defeat their North African neighbour, Egypt, and deny them any medal from the tournament.

Public disclaimer

Due to the hype and the magnitude of the final game between Morocco and Senegal, I decided to stay back at the hotel and not go to the stadium. A decision that was regrettable.

Unfortunately, the other occupants of our apartment locked up the apartment and took the keys along with them to the stadium, with the belief that we too had gone to the stadium for the game. One ended up watching the game at a Café, just besides our apartment.

The cafe was filled to its brim. It was obvious that any Black man or woman that day was Senegalese. For one to watch the game peacefully, safe and secure, I had to quickly make a public disclaimer that I was not from Senegal but Nigeria.