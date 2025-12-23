Enatta Boat Regatta: Preserving Fishing Culture, Celebrating Fisherwomen, Wellness, Strength

The Seaside Cottage Theatre, Ilaje, Bariga, Lagos, was agog with theatrical, cultural and empowerment activities, as fisherwomen took centre stage at the Enatta Boat Regatta 2025, a festival dedicated to celebrating the fisher woman, her wellness, her community, and her Children.

Organised by Enatta Foundation in partnership with Footprint of David, the event held on Friday, December 19, 2025, at the Seaside Cottage Theatre, Ilaje, Bariga, was a statement of recognition for women whose daily labour sustains families, feeds communities and preserves an age-old fishing heritage.

From early morning, beautifully decorated boats lined the river, setting the tone for a festival that blended tradition with creativity and empowerment.

The regatta featured a colourful boat parade, thrilling boat races by fisherwomen, swimming competitions, cultural dance performances by members of the acclaimed Footprints of David Arts Academy, and award presentations.

Women from riverine communities across Bariga and its environs including Isale-Akoka, Ilaje-Ebute Bariga, Ago Egun, Oworonshoki, Ogudu, Araromi, Agboyi and Ajegunle participated in the regatta.

Unlike many festivals, the Boat Regatta began with a strong focus on health and wellness. Before the races and dances, the women benefited from free medical check-ups, diagnostic screenings, health talks, and basic treatment with drug administration.

Community leaders, market women leaders and government officials were present, lending support to an initiative that placed women’s wellbeing at the heart of community development.

Speaking at the event, the founder of Enatta Foundation, Adijat Enitan Okuyelu, fondly called Mama Enatta, said the regatta was created to celebrate fisherwomen while addressing the challenges they face daily.

According to her, the Foundation’s work goes beyond celebration to building sustainable structures that support women and their children, preserve fishing culture and strengthen unity within riverine communities.

Okuyelu noted that the Foundation currently runs a cooperative savings programme where fisherwomen are taught how to save regularly. Through this system, women contribute to a collective account, helping them plan for the future and build financial discipline.

At the regatta, communities that recorded the highest savings compliance and sales performance were rewarded, while others were encouraged to cultivate the habit of saving. Okuyelu highlighted several ways the Foundation has supported fisherwomen in 2025.

According to her, to reduce post-harvest losses, Enatta Foundation donated freezers and cold storage boxes to fishing communities, helping women preserve their catch, reduce waste and increase income. She further stated that the Foundation also provided direct livelihood support to prawn harvesters, strengthening individual businesses and cooperatives.

Through its Money Mata programme, over 250 fisherwomen gained access to formal savings accounts and financial education, improving their financial credibility and accountability.

In addition, Enatta Foundation secured official registration with the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, strengthening its institutional standing.

To improve transparency and impact tracking, the Foundation has also initiated the development of a centralised digital portal for data management, programme monitoring and record keeping.

Established in 2022, Enatta Foundation was born from a simple conversation that opened Okuyelu’s eyes to the struggles and untapped potential of Nigerian fisherwomen.

A seasoned finance executive and entrepreneur, she founded the nonprofit to provide practical, long-term solutions to women in underserved riverine communities.

The Foundation operates using a 5E Development Model—Explore, Empower, Equip, Eradicate and Expand—a community-led approach designed to address economic, social and environmental challenges while tracking measurable impact.

Speaking at the event, Chief Seun Awobajo, founder of Footprint of David and initiator of the Boat Regatta, described the collaboration with Enatta Foundation as timely and impactful. “Enatta has come to empower our women and upgrade their craft,” he said.

“This year, we focused on the fisherwomen, their children, their health and their wealth.” He explained that beyond the medical outreach, the women participated in workshops on money management, while receiving support in the form of boats and financial assistance.

Awobajo added that the festival was also a message to government authorities. “We are using this regatta to show that this is a peaceful, vibrant and hardworking community. We do not want what is happening in Oworonshoki to happen to us in Isale-Akoka. We contribute our quota to the development of Lagos and Nigeria.”

He noted that while the Enatta Boat Regatta is in its second edition, the collaboration has elevated it to the fourth edition of the broader festival. Plans, he said, are already underway to make the 2026 edition bigger, with more dignitaries and more participating communities.

The festival atmosphere extended to children and youths who turned out in large numbers to enjoy the celebration. Drinks, snacks, including akara and bread, flowed freely, with standby caterers ensuring that everyone was served.