ENADEP Distributes Agric Input To Farmers In Enugu

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has begun distributing emergency empowerment to farmers and Extension Agents in the South East, South-South, and South West Zones.

Flagging off the distribution at the ENADEP Office in Enugu, the Programme Manager, Dr Ogbonna Onyeisi appreciated the Agricultural Development initiatives of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security which according to him, are in line with the policy of Barr. Peter Mbah, the Governor of Enugu State.

Onyeisi, however, urged the farmers to utilize these inputs to increase their Agricultural production and improve their income.

Meanwhile, the supervisor from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, James Akpalakpa, speaking during the distribution, said the gesture by the Federal Government was to encourage farmers and extension agents to increase agricultural production in Nigeria and guarantee food security.

He noted that the Federal Government gave out Agricultural inputs to farmers and extension agents as emergency empowerment.

He also said inputs distributed are empowered to the farmers and simultaneously carried out across the South East, South-South, and South West regions. Similar Empowerments are going on in the North East, North West, and North Central.

Each of the 39 beneficiaries nominated across the six Agricultural Zones of Enugu State was given the inputs (fertilizer and herbicide) as starter kits.

The State Coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Mr.Peter Nwaogor, and other staff of the Ministry were present at the inputs distribution.

The Enugu State ADP Director of Extension and other directors, including Zonal Managers were present at the distribution.