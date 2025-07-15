Enactus Honours FCMB For Youth-Led Social Impact

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has been honoured with the Changemaker Collaboration Award by Enactus Nigeria for its support in helping young Nigerians grow as leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers.

The award was presented in Lagos on July 3, 2025, at the 25th Anniversary Gala and Awards ceremony of Enactus Nigeria.

The body empowers young leaders to drive social and economic change through innovative projects and is in over 30 tertiary institutions nationwide.

Michael Ajayi, Country Manager of Enactus Nigeria, commended FCMB’s consistent support and corporate vision, saying: “FCMB’s unwavering commitment to the Enactus movement has gone beyond sponsorship—it is a true collaboration rooted in shared values of innovation, inclusion, and youth empowerment.

The bank’s belief in the potential of Nigerian students has helped us deiver measurable impact in dozens of communities. FCMB has shown what it means to be a changemaker, not just in word, but in action.”

At the event, FCMB reaffirmed its commitment to capacity building, innovation, and sustainable development. Omoniyi Iyanda, Head of CSR and Sustainability, who represented the bank, said:

“We are honoured to receive this recognition from Enactus Nigeria, an organisation whose work aligns with FCMB’s purpose of fostering inclusive and sustainable growth.

“Our partnership with Enactus reflects our belief in young Nigerians as catalysts for economic transformation. By equipping them with skills, resources, and a platform to lead social change, we are building a future where innovation drives prosperity for all.”