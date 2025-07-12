Enabulele Reaffirms Edo Govt Commitment To Sports

The Executive Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Hon. Amadin Desmond Enabulele, has reaffirmed the state’s strong commitment to grassroots sports development as he participated in the 2025 Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Training Camp and formally inaugurated a new chairman for the Edo State Athletics Association.

The training camp, held at the Gymnastics Hall of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, brought together coaches, young athletes, and officials under the auspices of the Gymnastics Federation of Nigeria (GFN), in partnership with the Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) and the Union Africaine de Gymnastique (UAG).

Addressing attendees at the venue, Enabulele highlighted Edo State’s emerging status as a key player in Nigeria’s sports scene.

“Hosting this training camp in Edo shows the confidence the gymnastics community has in our state as a leading hub for sports in Nigeria,” he said.

“This initiative is not just about theory — it’s about empowering our coaches to develop the next generation of champions.”

He went on to encourage the participating coaches as he handed out certificates of participation, urging them to take their newly acquired knowledge to the grassroots level.

Enabulele praised the GFN for selecting Edo as the host state, noting that the gesture underscored trust in the state’s investment in sports development.

In a related move aimed at deepening athletic development in the state, Enabulele also inaugurated Mr. Onome Obruthe as the new Chairman of the Edo State Athletics Association. The ceremony, held in Benin City and attended by senior officials and athletics stakeholders, signalled a new phase for the state’s track and field ambitions.

Addressing the new appointee directly, Enabulele emphasised the dual nature of the role. “Mr. Obruthe, as you take this role, remember you are stepping in as both a leader and a key sponsor. Seek partnerships, bring in fresh ideas, and rally stakeholders. We at the Commission are fully behind you.”