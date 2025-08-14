Enabulele Rallies Edo Coaches Ahead Of 2025 NYG Zonal Eliminations In Uyo

With the 2025 National Youth Games (NYG) fast approaching, the Executive Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Hon. Amadin Desmond Enabulele, has urged Edo State coaches to rise to the challenge as they gear up for the zonal eliminations this weekend in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking during a strategic meeting held on Thursday at the Commission’s Media Centre in Benin City, Enabulele encouraged the coaches to remain focused, disciplined, and united in their efforts to secure Edo’s qualification across all featured sporting events.

“We must be prepared to conquer,” Enabulele stated in a release signed by his Media Officer, Mr. Edoko Wilson Edoko. “Your unflinching support is essential if we are to clinch all available spots and maintain Edo’s dominance in sports.”

The zonal eliminations, scheduled to take place from August 16 to 18, will see teams from across the region competing in various disciplines, including Rugby, Volleyball, Handball, Cricket, Hockey, Beach Volleyball, Football, Abula, and Baseball.

Enabulele revealed that athletes and their coaches would immediately enter full camping after the eliminations to begin intensive preparations for the main Games, which are set to run from August 26 to September 6 in Asaba, Delta State.

He also reassured the coaches that the Commission, under the administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo, remains committed to addressing their concerns and providing the necessary support to ensure their success.

“Success is a shared responsibility,” the chairman emphasised, calling on the coaches to match the government’s backing with strong performances on the field.