Enabulele Hails Akpata’s Re-Election As Nigeria Cricket Federation President

The Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Desmond Enabulele, has congratulated Dr. Uyi Akpata on his re-election as President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF).

In a statement issued by his media officer, Wilson Edoko, Enabulele described Akpata’s re-election as a testament to his steadfast dedication to the growth of cricket across Nigeria.

He commended Akpata’s wealth of experience and passion for youth development, expressing confidence that the Federation will achieve even greater success locally and internationally under his leadership.

“It is with immense pleasure and pride that I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you, Dr. Uyi Akpata, on your re-election as President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation. Your proven track record will undoubtedly guide the Federation to more achievements both nationally and globally,” Enabulele stated.

He further noted that Akpata’s renewed mandate would inspire innovation, measurable progress, and milestones capable of nurturing the next generation of cricketers across the country.

On behalf of the Edo State Sports Commission, its athletes, and the people of Edo State, Enabulele pledged continued support for Akpata’s vision of using cricket as a tool for unity, discipline, and national pride.