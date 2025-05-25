Enabulele Congratulates Shaibu On NIS Appointment

Share

The Executive Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Amadin Desmond Enabulele, has congratulated Comrade Philip Shaibu, former Deputy Governor of Edo State, on his recent appointment as Director-General of the National Institute for Sports (NIS).

In a statement issued by his Media Officer, Edoko Wilson Edoko, Enabulele praised Shaibu’s longstanding passion for sports development, which he said was instrumental in earning him this national recognition and appointment.

“I commend Comrade Shaibu’s passion for sports development and his unwavering dedication to the growth of Nigerian sports. I am confident that under his leadership, the sector will experience positive transformation, especially in the training of top coaches, sports managers, and sports scientists,” Enabulele said.

“Congratulations, Comrade Shaibu! Your commitment to sporting excellence and youth empowerment has rightfully earned you this esteemed position. I believe you will serve Nigeria’s sports sector with integrity, vision, and dedication,” he added.

Enabulele expressed optimism that Shaibu’s leadership would make a significant and lasting impact on the advancement of sports in Nigeria.

He further wished him success in his new role and pledged continued support and collaboration toward the development of the nation’s sports industry.

