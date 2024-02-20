Enabulele calls for ethical governance of health systems

The immediate past World Medical Association (WMA) President Osahon Enabulele has called for ethical governance of health systems as part of his suggested strategies to promote global health. Enabulele made the call at the 2024 Conference of the South African Medical Association (SAMA) held at Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, on February 17. While defining what Ethical Governance entails, Enabulele cited numerous challenges with ethical questions facing health systems and global health (including new and emerging technologies, and the widening health disparities in the face of constricting resources) as imperatives for effective and efficient deployment of ethical governance principles.

Applauding the World Medical Association for its leadership in ethical governance of health systems, Enabulele called on leaders of health systems to leverage the ethical policy documents of the WMA such as the WMA Declaration of Helsinki, the WMA Declaration of Taipei, the International Code of Medical Ethics, the WMA Declaration of Berlin on Racism in Medicine, and the WMA Declaration of Oslo on the Social Determinants of Health, amongst others. He advanced the need for institutionalisation of a culture of ethical governance in the governance of health systems, and governance in general.