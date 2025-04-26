Emzor Reaffirms Commitment To Eradicating Malaria In Nigeria, Africa

Share

Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a leading name in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector, has joined the global community in commemorating World Malaria Day 2025.

The company reaffirms its unwavering commitment to supporting both national and international efforts aimed at combating the high prevalence of malaria in Nigeria and across Sub-Saharan Africa.

This year’s theme, “Malaria Ends With Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite,” closely aligns with Emzor’s vision of making a tangible impact in the global fight against malaria.

“For years, Emzor has been at the forefront of malaria prevention and treatment—producing high-quality antimalarial medications that are both accessible and affordable for millions across Africa,” the Head of Marketing and Strategy at Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Mr Kunle Faloye, said.

“Our dedication is reflected in our investment in research, development, and wide-reaching distribution networks, which have played a crucial role in reducing the malaria burden,” he added.

