Emurgo Africa to unveil Africa’s first state of Web 3.0 in Africa Report

A comprehensive state of Web 3.0 in Africa report is set to be released on June 23, 2023. The report highlights the rapidly-evolving landscape of Web 3.0 technologies in African countries, providing in-depth analysis of their impact, opportunities, and challenges and offering recommendations for fostering growth and measurable impact.

Web 3.0 technologies are experiencing exponential growth and expansion in Africa, with the potential to bring transformative change to various industries such as trade and industry, financial services and lending, supply chain management and logistics and healthcare provision and accessibility.

Factors such as regulatory clarity, infrastructure development, and collaboration between stakeholders will play a significant role in the widespread use and successful implementation of these technologies.

The report, sponsored by Emurgo Africa, will be launched at a media event in Nairobi, Kenya, with industry leaders, policymakers and press in attendance.

Key figures from prominent blockchain investors, developer and ecosystem players including NODO, CVVC, GreenHouse Capital, PwC and Cardano, will deliver notable conversations and remarks at the event.