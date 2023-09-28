Emulate the Holy Prophet, Pray for Leaders – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, yesterday congratulated the Muslim ummah on the occasion of this year’s Eid- el-Maulud, which marks the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Abbas, in his message to commemorate the anniversary, urged Islamic adherents to emulate the Prophet, noting that his life and teachings will continue to inspire more generations to come.

He said the occasion calls for sober reflection on the life and time of the Holy Prophet, whom he said was the most peace-loving human being to have ever lived on earth.

The speaker urged not only Muslims, but all Nigerians, to imbibe virtues such as charity, forgiveness, honesty and patriotism, adding that these are some of the qualities that leaders and followers alike, should have to be able to have peace and progress in their country.

He advised Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for their political, religious and traditional leaders, while expressing hope that the prayers and collective efforts by all stakeholders will take the country out of its current challenges.

He wished the Muslim Ummah successful celebrations of Eid-el-Maulud even as he called for peaceful con- ducts during the period.