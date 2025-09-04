Emulate Premium Trust Bank, Diri Urges Corporate Organizations

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has called on corporate bodies and well-meaning individuals to emulate the shining example of Premium Trust Bank in fulfilling their corporate social responsibility.

The governor urged corporate organizations operating in the state to complement his administration’s efforts in sports development by supporting local teams, particularly Bayelsa Queens, Nigeria’s representatives in this year’s Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s Champions League.

Bayelsa Queens are currently in the final of the WAFU B Champions League qualifiers in Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire, where they will face hosts ASEC Mimosas on Friday.

Speaking during the state’s 172nd Executive Council meeting at Government House, Yenagoa, on Wednesday, Governor Diri commended Premium Trust Bank for its consistent support, noting that during the last edition of the Governor’s Prosperity Cup competition, the bank donated a Coaster bus to Bayelsa Queens.

He described the gesture as a model of good corporate citizenship and urged others to follow suit.

“We should have our Bayelsa Queens in prayers, and whatever support you can give as Bayelsans and investors to encourage the team should be done. Businesses and oil companies operating on our land should encourage our girls in whatever way they can to promote sports,” Diri said.

The governor also congratulated Bayelsa Queens on their remarkable performance in the championship and expressed confidence that they would make the state and Nigeria proud.

In the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League in 2022, Bayelsa Queens won the WAFU B qualifiers in Côte d’Ivoire and went on to finish third at the continental tournament in Morocco.