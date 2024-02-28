Emulate Kwankwaso, NNPP Forum Of Chairmen Charges Abba

Forum of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Chairmen have urged Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State not to relent in making his state an exemplary model of focused governance in the country.

The Forum, under the leadership of Dr Tosin Odeyemi, gave the admonition while paying a courtesy visit to the governor in his office recently.

The Chairmen, received by the state’s deputy governor, Aminu Abdulassam Gwarzo, with some commissioners and lawmakers, applauded Abba for the unprecedented progress the state is recording under him within the space of months he assumed office.

They however urged him to emulate Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, who, in spite of being a former governor of Kano state, remains relevant to the extent of using his goodwill to unseat the ruling party during the 2023 governorship election.

The forum reminded Gov. Abba that 2027 is around the corner for other elections, he should, therefore, continue his good works because the Kano template shall be used to campaign throughout the nation.

They however passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of NNPP.

They also charged the chairman of NNPP in the state, Alhaji Hashim Suleiman Dungurawa, to continue his membership drive for the party to continue waxing stronger in the state and be a favourite of the citizens.

Responding, the Kano state deputy governor appreciated the Forum for their visit and show of love. He promised not to let them down and be a good ambassador of NNPP among the comity of state governors.

