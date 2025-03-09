Emulate Gov Idris’s Devt Pattern, NWDC Urges

Share

The Board of Directors of the North West Development Commission (NWDC) has been advised to consider adopting the infrastructural development pattern of Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, as a case study for executing developmental projects.

This advice was given by patriotic elders in the zone and the National leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

According to Abdullahi Shehu Ma’aji, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the commission, Governor Idris’s developmental strategy in infrastructural development has been yielding desired results, earning praise from notable elders and party leaders.

Ma’aji made these remarks during a courtesy visit to the Secretary to the Kebbi State Government, Yakubu Bala Tafida, at his residence in Benin Kebbi.

He explained that the Commission’s visit aims to introduce its leadership, discuss partnership areas with the Governor, explain its mandate, and launch its economic empowerment program.

The Commission’s core mandate include addressing security challenges, economic empowerment, infrastructural development, healthcare delivery, and educational development.

In his response, Yakubu Tafida, Secretary to the Kebbi State Government, assured that Governor Nasir Idris is a team player who will support individuals and organizations contributing to the state’s development.

He appreciated the acknowledgement of Governor Idris’s foresight in governance and assured that the Governor will be pleased to meet the Commission’s membership.

