December 25, 2023
Emulate Chinese approach in tackling Japa syndrome, US group tells FG

The Federal Government of Nigeria has been urged to emulate the Chinese approach to national development to tackle the migration of young professionals to foreign countries.
An American-based social welfare organisation, Diaspora Solution Group said that the Chinese model of medical outreach sending its youth abroad for education, bringing them back after some years, and establishing industries for them to work are now yielding positive results.

The group’s President, Gideon Oyeleke, noted that the federal government needs to create a conducive environment for citizens to thrive.

Speaking about the medical outreach he said, it was a way of giving back to society, adding that the beneficiaries have been educated on health-related issues.

