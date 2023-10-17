Emulate Anambra’s Education Model, Minister Charge State Govts

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman has charged all states in the country to emulate the education model of Anambra State, which he said was yielding positive results thereby turning around the tide of education in the state.

Mamman who gave the charge when he received the state Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo in his office on Tuesday in Abuja, gave assurances the government would continue to provide policies that would ensure no state and child were left behind.

He said: “We will be leaning on you to serve as a model of what we want states to be in terms of meeting their obligation. If other states are doing what you are doing, we wouldn’t be at this level.”

Speaking earlier, Prof.Chukwuma Soludo who was optimistic that Nigeria would get everything to work right once the country gets education right, noted that the state was revolutionising the public school system to a smart era where even children from a poor background would be able to have access to quality education and break the dynasty of poverty.

According to Soludo, the state in the last three years, cleared its counterpart funding to boost education in the state.