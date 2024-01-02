Emulate Adurogboye, DG, NCAA tells public relations managers

The Acting DG of the agency, Capt. Chris Najomo, and other top workers of the agency have continued to pour encomium on a man many have come to admire for his dexterity in the handling of his duties. The personality is Sam Adurogboye, a man of few words, whose handling of the public relations of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for many years placed him in the same bracket with notable names of public relations experts. Even at a difficult period when the aviation regulatory body was in the eyes of the storm over so many missteps of its directors-general, Adurogboye conveyed the messages in a very convincing manner that helped the agency to wriggle out of so many troubles. His pastoral life may have contributed immensely to the successes he achieved as General Manager of Public Relations of the NCAA. Most times, his explanations helped to douse tension and helped the DG to right the wrongs almost immediately without the public getting to know that a major crisis had been nipped in the bud through his relationship with the ever-inquisitive media.

His immense contribution to the growth of the NCAA led to more recognition for a man who was pulled out of service e after the mandatory 60 years of age in civil service. Najomo, who was represented at the occasion by Engr. Samuel Ngene, the Lagos Regional Manager, NCAA, said that Adurogboye played a pivotal role in ensuring positive media coverage for the agency since he joined the organization at its inception in 2000. Najomo maintained that the footstep left behind by Adurogboye was huge and challenged other staff of the agency, especially those in the Public Relations Department to emulate him. The ADGCAA expressed delight that Adurogboye reached the pinnacle of his career as a civil servant, having been the General Manager of the agency. He said: “This occasion is nostalgic. Not everyone that started well got to the finishing line sound and healthy. In civil service, our career stops as General Manager. It takes about four years to move from a Deputy General Manager to General Manager and this is not even guaranteed. “Thank you for being a voice of the NCAA and a rallying point for the media. The footstep you left is huge and anyone that will fit in will need to work harder. If the NCAA is looking for experts in aviation reporting, then they should look in your direction.” Besides, colleagues and friends in the aviation industry also paid glowing tributes to Adurogboye. One of the staff stated that Adurogboye was fond of returning unspent budgets to the coffers of the NCAA, an act, which she said was uncommon in the civil service.

Also, Mrs. Carol Adekotujo, the Assistant General Manager, Public Affairs, at NCAA, described Adurogboye as a mentor, teacher, lover of God, and a peacemaker in the agency. She emphasised that she was privileged to be tutored by Adurogboye immediately after she joined the service in 2001, stressing that Adurogboye worked with all the staff equally, especially those who were ready to learn. In his response, Adurogboye expressed gratitude to everyone who made his work at NCAA smooth. He enjoined them to always think of how to add value to the system and contribute to the growth of everyone who comes across them. Adurogboye also explained that he had no fewer than 10 vouchers of returned unspent budgets in his file, stressing that he left the system without any blemish. He further recalled how Capt. Musa Nuhu, the immediate past Director-General of Civil Aviation, rejected his retirement letter based on his contribution to the system. He said: “Let us always think of how we can help the system to grow and also think of how we can add value to other people. Within a twinkle of an eye, all of us will be outside. It is the lives you touched and the values that you add to the people that will help you in your days of adversity.