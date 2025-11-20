Emulate Abdussamadu Rabiu, Create Jobs, Commissioner Urges Entrepreneurs

Sokoto State Commissioner for Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship, Abba Muhammad Mu’allid, has urged wealthy individuals and corporate organisations to emulate the Chief Executive Officer of BUA Group, Abdussamadu Isiyaka Rabiu, by creating more job opportunities for qualified but underprivileged Nigerians.

He said such efforts would support government’s push to reduce crime and promote economic stability.

Mu’allid made the call in Sokoto during the commemoration of the Global Entrepreneurship Week, marked annually on November 20.

He commended BUA Group for its continued job creation efforts in Sokoto and applauded the State Government for establishing the Ministry of Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship to productively engage the youth.

The Commissioner encouraged young people in the state to embrace blue-collar and vocational work rather than depending solely on white-collar jobs, which he said are becoming increasingly scarce due to the large number of graduates produced yearly.

He said: “We have a significant challenge with unemployment, including over 186 million unemployed individuals, 137 million temporarily under-employed, and 79 million discouraged workers. Despite these challenges, Nigeria is home to many talented individuals who can harness their skills to become self-reliant and employers of labour.”

Mu’allid noted that although digital technologies present vast opportunities, Nigeria still struggles with infrastructure and skills gaps that slow progress.

He called on the Federal Government to introduce a dedicated budget for skills acquisition and praised the establishment of the National Skills Council. He also recommended integrating skills training into the national school curriculum.

The theme for 2025 Global Entrepreneurship Week is “Together We Build.”