EMTS (T2) Visits ARCON, Pledges Support For Industry Reforms

In a development that reiterates the effectiveness of regulatory intervention in Nigeria’s advertising industry, Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Limited (EMTS), operator of the T2 brand and formerly known as 9Mobile, yesterday paid a courtesy visit to the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) to express gratitude for the Council’s role in resolving longstanding commercial disputes.

The visit, led by John Vasikaran, Chief Operating Officer, EMTS, and other senior executives of the telco giant centred on notifying ARCON of the successful resolution of payment disputes between EMTS and its advertising agencies, following mediation facilitated by the regulatory body.

According to sources familiar with the matter, EMTS confirmed it has fully settled all outstanding obligations to concerned agencies through an installment payment agreement brokered by ARCON.