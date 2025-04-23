EMTL: FAAC Disbursements Up 80.19% To N82.58bn In Q1’25

Share

Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue component of disbursements by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to the three tiers of government-Federal Government, states and local government councils (LGCs), surged by 80.19 per cent, or N36.75 billion, to a total of N82.58 billion in the first quarter of this year compared with N45.83 billion in the corresponding period of 2024, findings by New Telegraph show.

An analysis of communiqués of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meetings indicates that the EMTL revenue disbursed to the three tiers of government amounted to N21.40 billion in January 2025; N35.17 billion in February and N26.01 billion in March.

The EMTL, which is a singular and one-off levy of N50 on the recipient of any electronic receipts or transfers of N10,000 and above, was introduced by the Federal Government via the Finance Act of 2020 as a way of generating more revenue for its activities by tapping into the growth in electronic funds transfer in the country.

For equivalent receipts or transfers carried out in other currencies, the levy is charged at the exchange rates determined by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The levy, which applies to all account types, came into effect in January 2021 and is an amendment of the Stamp Duty Act, under which, N50 used to be levied on electronic payments above N1,000.

Under the Finance Act 2020, revenue derived from the EMT levy is shared based on derivation and distributed at 15 percent to the Federal Government and Federal Capital Territory, 50 per cent to the state governments and 35 per cent to the 774 local governments.

For instance, while announcing in the press release he issued at the end of the April 2025 meeting of the FAAC, last week, that a total sum of N1.58 trillion was shared to the three tiers of government as Federation Allocation for the month of February 2025 from a gross total of N2.41 trillion, the Director, Information and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, also provided details of disbursements to the three tiers of government from the EMTL.

He stated: “The sum of N26.011 billion from Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) was distributed to the three tiers of government as follows: the Federal Government received N3.746 billion, States got N12.485 billion, Local Government Councils received N8.740 billion, while N1.040 billion was allocated for Cost of Collection.”

Further analysis of communiqués of the FAAC meetings and data published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that the amount generated from EMTL as revenue has maintained an upward trend annually since the levy was introduced.

Specifically, EMTL revenue generated by FIRS stood at N114 billion in 2021, N125.67 billion in 2022, N181.21 billion in 2023 and N212.69 billion in 2024.

Indeed, in its 2023 – 2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, the Budget Office of the Federation had projected that the country would rake in at least N137.03 billion in 2023, N157.59 billion in 2024, and N189.11 billion in 2025, from the EMT levy.

Also, the Budget Office of the Federation, in its “Revised 2024 – 2026 Medium-Term Fiscal Framework,” stated: “The Electronic Money Transfer levy will continue to be implemented in the medium-term.

Compliance with the approved Regulations governing the administration of the levy will be enforced to significantly improve collections over the medium term.

Electronic Money Transfer levy is projected based on the estimated volume of chargeable number of online transfer transactions of 4.6 billion in 2025, 5.3 billion in 2026 and 6.1 billion in 2027.

“The projected net amount accruable to the Federation Account in 2025 is N58.79 trillion. Of this amount, N51.61 trillion is projected to flow into the Main Pool, while N6.95 trillion and N228.85 billion are projected to accrue to the VAT Pool and EMTL, respectively.”

With reports indicating that more Nigerians are adopting electronic payments as well as latest data released by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), showing that electronic payment transactions in the country hit an all-time high of N1.07 quadrillion in 2024, compared with N600 trillion and N387 trillion recorded in 2023 and 2022 respectively, analysts expect the FIRS to generate more EMTL revenue in the coming years.

Significantly, on September 9, last year, Fintech companies, such as Moniepoint, Palmpay, OPay and Paga, commenced the deduction of the N50 EMTL from every inflow of N10,000 and above received by their customers.

