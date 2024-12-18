EMTL: FAAC Disbursements Rise By 11.10% To N181.48bn

Share

The Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue component of disbursements by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to the three tiers of government-Federal Government, states and local government councils (LGCs) in the first 11 months of this year, amounted to N181.48 billion, findings by New Telegraph show.

The amount is N18.13 billion or 11.10 per cent higher than the N163.35 billion that the FAAC disbursed as EMTL revenue generated by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in the corresponding period of 2023.

An analysis of communiqués of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meetings and relevant National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data for the first eleven months of the year, indicates that the EMTL revenue disbursed to the three tiers of government amounted to N15.92 billion in January 2024; N15.16 billion in February; N14.75 billion in March; N18.02 billion in April; N15.15 billion in May; N15.78 billion in June; N19.60 billion in July, N15.02 billion in August, N19.21 billion in September; N17.82 bil – lion in October and N15.05 billion in November.

Introduced by the Federal Government in the Finance Act, 2020 to generate more revenue for its activities by tapping into the growth in electronic funds transfer in the country, the EMTL is a singular and one-off levy of N50 on the recipient of any electronic receipts or transfers of N10,000 or above.

For equivalent receipts or transfers carried out in other currencies, the levy is charged at the exchange rates determined by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The levy, which applies to all account types, came into effect in January 2021 and is an amendment of the Stamp Duty Act, under which, N50 used to be levied on electronic payments above N1,000.

Under the Finance Act 2020, revenue derived from the EMT levy is shared based on derivation and distributed at 15 percent to the Federal Government and Federal Capital Territory, 50 percent to the state governments and 35 percent to the 774 local governments.

For instance, while announcing in the press release he issued at the end of the December 2024 meeting of the FAAC, last Friday, that a total sum of N1.727 trillion was shared to the three tiers of government as Federation Allocation for the month of November, 2024 from a gross total of N3.143 trillion, the Director, Information and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, also disclosed details of disbursements to the three tiers of government from the EMTL.

Specifically, he said: “The sum of N15.046 billion from Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) was distributed to the three (3) tiers of government as follows: the Federal Government received N2.257 billion, States got N7.523 billion, Local Government Councils received N5.266 billion, while N0. 0627 billion was allocated for Cost of Collection.”

Although after hitting N19.21 billion in August 2024, EMTL revenue disbursed to the three tiers of government dropped to N17.82 billion and N15.05 billion in October and November respectively, further analysis of data obtained from the NBS indicates that the amount generated from EMTL as revenue has risen steadily annually since the levy was introduced.

In 2021, for instance, EMTL revenue generated by FIRS stood at N114 billion, rising to N125.67 billion and N181.17 billion in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Interestingly, in its 2023 – 2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, the Budget Office of the Federation had projected that the country would rake in at least N137.03 billion in 2023, N157.59 billion in 2024, and N189.11 billion in 2025, from the EMT levy.

In addition, the Budget Office of the Federation, in its “Revised 2024 – 2026 MediumTerm Fiscal Framework,” stated: “The Electronic Money Transfer levy will continue to be implemented in the mediumterm.

Compliance with the approved Regulations governing the administration of the levy will be enforced to significantly improve collections over the medium term.

Electronic Money Transfer levy is projected based on the estimated volume of chargeable number of online transfer transactions of 4.6 billion in 2025, 5.3 billion in 2026 and 6.1 billion in 2027.

“The projected net amount accruable to the Federation Account in 2025 is N58.79 trillion. Of this amount, N51.61 trillion is projected to flow into the Main Pool, while N6.95 trillion and N228.85 billion are projected to accrue to the VAT Pool and EMTL, respectively.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"