EMTL: FAAC Disbursements Hit N151.88bn In 5 Months

Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue component of disbursements by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to the three tiers of government-Federal Government, states and Local Government Councils (LGCs), amounted to N151.88 billion in the first five months of this year, according to findings by New Telegraph.

The amount is 92.25 per cent , or N72.88 billion, higher than the N79 billion disbursed by the Committee to the three tiers of government as EMTL revenue in the coressponding period of last year.

An analysis of communiqués of the FAAC meetings so far held this year indicates that the EMTL revenue disbursed to the three tiers of government amounted to N21.40 billion in January 2025; N35.17 billion in February; N26.01 billion in March, N40.48 billion in April and N28.82 billion in May.

Although disbursed EMTL revenue fell by 28.80 per cent Monthon-Month in May when compared with April, the amount is significantly higher when compared with the N15.15 billion recorded for May last year.

The EMTL, which is a singular and one-off levy of N50 on the recipient of any electronic receipts or transfers of N10,000 and above, was introduced by the Federal Government via the Finance Act of 2020 as a way of generating more revenue for its activities by tapping into the growth in electronic funds transfer in the country.

For equivalent receipts or transfers carried out in other currencies, the levy is charged at the exchange rates determined by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The levy, which applies to all account types, came into effect in January 2021 and is an amendment of the Stamp Duty Act, under which, N50 used to be levied on electronic payments above N1,000.

Under the Finance Act 2020, revenue derived from the EMT levy is shared based on derivation and distributed at 15 percent to the Federal Government and Federal Capital Territory, 50 per cent to the state governments and 35 per cent to the 774 local governments.

For instance, while announcing in the press release he issued at the end of the June 2025 meeting of the FAAC, recently, that a total sum of N1. 659 trillion to the three tiers of government as Federation Allocation for the month of May 2025 from a gross total of N2.94 trillion, the Director, Information and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, also provided details of disbursements to the three tiers of government from the EMTL.

He stated: “The sum of N28.820 billion from Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) was distributed to the three (3) tiers of government as follows: the Federal Government received N4.150 billion, States got N13.833 billion, Local Government Councils received N9.683 billion, while N1.153 billion was allocated for Cost of Collection.”

Further analysis of communiqués of the FAAC meetings and data published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that the amount generated from EMTL as revenue has been maintaining an upward trend annually since the levy was introduced. cally, EMTL revenue generated by FIRS stood at N114 billion in 2021, N125.67 billion in 2022, N181.21 billion in 2023 and N212.69 billion in 2024.

Indeed, in its 2023 – 2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, the Budget Office of the Federation had projected that the country would rake in at least N137.03 billion in 2023, N157.59 billion in 2024, and N189.11 billion in 2025, from the EMT levy.

Also, the Budget Office of the Federation, in its “Revised 2024 – 2026 Medium-Term Fiscal Framework,” stated: “The Electronic Money Transfer levy will continue to be implemented in the medium-term.

Compliance with the approved Regulations governing the administration of the levy will be enforced to significantly improve collections over the medium term.

Electronic Money Transfer levy is projected based on the estimated volume of chargeable number of online transfer transactions of 4.6 billion in 2025, 5.3 billion in 2026 and 6.1 billion in 2027.

“The projected net amount accruable to the Federation Account in 2025 is N58.79 trillion.

Of this amount, N51.61 trillion is projected to flow into the Main Pool, while N6.95 trillion and N228.85 billion are projected to accrue to the VAT Pool and EMTL, respectively.”