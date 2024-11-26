EMTL: Expansion Boosts FG’s Y-O-Y Earnings To N166.43bn

Share

The Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue component of disbursements by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to the three tiers of government -Federal Government, States and Local Government Councils (LGCs) – amounted to N166.43 billion in the first 10 months of the year, findings by New Telegraph has shown.

The amount is N15.03 billion or 9.93 per cent higher than the N151.40 billion that the FAAC disbursed as EMTL revenue generated by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in the corresponding period of 2023.

An analysis of communiqués of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meetings and relevant National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data for the first nine months of the year, indicates that the EMTL revenue disbursed to the three tiers of government amounted to N15.92 billion in January 2024; N15.16 billion in February; N14.75 billion in March; N18.02 billion in April; N15.15 billion in May; N15.78 billion in June; N19.60 billion in July, N15.02 billion in August, N19.21 billion in September and N17.82 billion in October.

Introduced by the Federal Government in the Finance Act, 2020 to generate more revenue for its activities by tapping into the growth in electronic funds transfer in the country, the EMTL is a singular and one-off levy of N50 on the recipient of any electronic receipts or transfers of N10,000 or above.

For equivalent receipts or transfers carried out in other currencies, the levy is charged at the exchange rates determined by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The levy, which applies to all account types, came into effect in January 2021 and is an amendment of the Stamp Duty Act, under which, N50 used to be levied on electronic payments above N1,000.

Under the Finance Act 2020, revenue derived from the EMT levy is shared based on derivation and distributed at 15 percent to the Federal Government and Federal Capital Territory, 50 percent to the state governments and 35 percent to the 774 local governments.

Thus, the press release issued by the Director, Information and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, at the end of the November 2024 meeting of the FAAC, last week, said:

“The sum of N17.824 billion from Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) was distributed to the three (3) tiers of government as follows: the Federal Government received N2.567 billion, States got N8.555 billion, Local Government Councils received N5.989 billion, while N0.713 billion was allocated for Cost of Collection.”

According to the statement, at the meeting, the FAAC shared a total sum of N1.411 trillion to the three tiers of government as Federation Allocation for the month of October, 2024 from a gross total of N2.668 trillion.

“From the stated amount inclusive of Gross Statutory Revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT), Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), Exchange Difference (ED, the Federal Government received N433.021 billion, the States received N490.696 billion, the Local Government Councils got N355.621 billion, while the Oil Producing States received N132.404 billion as Derivation, (13% of Mineral Revenue).

Share

Please follow and like us: