EMT Lauds Economic Transformation, As Govt Launches Strategic Livestock Growth Plan

The Economic Management Team, chaired by Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun welcomed stability in the economy, with inflation easing for the fifth consecutive month to 20 per cent GDP growth holding above three per cent.

The ease in the economy extended to a merchandise trade surplus of ₦7.4 trillion in Q2 2025, underpinned by a competitive exchange rate and disciplined reforms.

The meeting by the EMT was held in the Minister’s office in Abuja to review Nigeria’s economic performance and sectoral priorities.

A statement issued by Director of information in the ministry Mohammed Manga said the session also featured the presentation of the National Livestock Growth and Advancement Strategy (NL-GAS) by the Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha.

This two-phased, 10-year plan aims to double herd size and expand sectoral output by at least 100 per cent by 2035 through strong public–private collaboration.

Edun affirmed that initiatives such as NL-GAS, aligned with Nigeria’s broader reform agenda, demonstrate the government’s commitment to unlocking investment, enhancing food security, and laying a foundation for sustainable, private-sector-led growth.