Empraiz Awarded As Africa Gospel Artiste Of The Year In Diaspora

2025 has been such a good year for seasoned gospel minister, Empraiz, as he recently won the award of the Africa Gospel Artiste of the Year in Diaspora at Clima Africa Awards 2025 held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Christian Legendary and Impact Makers Awards in Africa (CLIMA AFRICA) was designed to celebrate and honour Christians of African descent in different walks of life.

Additionally, the awards also seek to also celebrate Africa gospel music ministers yearly as it recognises their impact and contributions to the global gospel music community.

Empraiz, in response to the award, said, “It was indeed an honour when I was announced the winner of the category. It’s been such a long journey over the years and getting recognition such as this only shows how far we have come.

I’m thankful to the organisers and most especially my fans across the US, Nigeria, Africa and the world at large. Music is me and it embodies everything I stand for, especially in how impactful it can be if done right.”

Looking ahead, he promised to continue to cement his influence on the global stage as he remains an exemplary figure when it comes to gospel music and how it should be portrayed in excellence.

Fondly celebrated as “The King of African Praise” his style and electrifying charisma is at the centre of the impact of his ministrations and the growing reach of his ministry.