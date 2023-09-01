Empowerment: Minister Receives Briefing On Tech Transfer Momentum

Director-General, National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), Dr DanAzumi Ibrahim, has said the agency is responsible for monitoring, regulating and facilitating the inflow of foreign technology in Nigeria.

Ibrahim stated this on Tuesday during a tour of Mr Uche Nnaji, the Minister of Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (FMSTI) of NOTAP’s new Abuja office complex.

He said that its mandate was being implemented primarily through the evaluation and registration of technology transfer agreements which were required to be submitted to it within 30 days from the effective date.

Ibrahim said that NOTAP needed a befitting modern office space to discharge its official duties with ease so as to promote foreign and local investments in technology.

“Our duties are innovative in nature, we need the best of space to be able to link up with other local and foreign stakeholders in order to discharge services according to globally accepted standards,” he said.

The director-general said NOTAP ensured that technology transfer agreements were fair and mutually beneficial to indigenous innovators, adding,”and that they do not infringe on the country’s intellectual property laws and policies.

“The agency ensures that Nigerian innovators and entrepreneurs have access to the latest technology and knowledge, which can be used to develop local capacity and promote economic growth and development.’’

NOTAP plays a critical role in facilitating the transfer of foreign technology and knowledge to Nigeria while ensuring the protection of the country’s intellectual property