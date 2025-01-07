Empowerment: Gov Yusuf Empowers 5,200 Women With N260m

Share

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to empowering women and youths to alleviate the economic hardship experienced in the country and make them self-reliant.

The governor stated this while distributing N50,000 grants to women selected from the 44 local government areas of the state.

He said in a bid to fulfill his 2023 campaign promise his administration has launched an empowerment program for 5,200 women across the state’s 44 local government areas.

The Governor Explained that Each beneficiary will receive N50,000 monthly as part of the administration’s efforts to promote economic growth and self-reliance among women.

“The program, which began in May 2024, has already improved the livelihoods of over 41,600 vulnerable women by removing financial barriers and providing them with the necessary skills to become artisans and entrepreneurs.”

Governor Yusuf emphasized the crucial role women play in nation-building and the need to empower them economically.”

He cited the 2022 Nigeria Multidimensional Poverty Index report, which shows Kano State ranking above the national 63% average with 10.5 million people living in multidimensional poverty, Governor Yusuf stressed the need for deliberate policies to lift citizens out of poverty.

Governor Yusuf noted that his administration has implemented various programs to improve access to quality education, guarantee food security, fast-track rural development and urban renewal, and create employment opportunities for youth and women.

He maintained that in addition to the empowerment program, the administration has provided universal health coverage to over 300,000 vulnerable individuals and enrolled thousands of children in public schools.

Governor Yusuf urged the beneficiaries to utilize the funds responsibly and invest wisely to break the poverty cycle.

