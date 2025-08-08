Empowerment: Foundation Sends Forth Graduates With A Call To Build Wealth

The Esther Matthew Tonlagha (EMT) Foundation has charged its Batch B graduates and beneficiaries of its Niger Delta Youth Empowerment Programme to build wealth and uplift Niger Delta region. The graduation ceremony which held during the weekend resonated as a call to action—an exhortation to build, to lead, and to lift entire communities through skill-driven enterprise.

In her keynote address, EMT Founder, Mrs. Esther Matthew Tonlagha, delivered a stirring message of purpose and possibility. “Today is not merely a celebration of certificates, but of skills mastered, journeys completed, and lives on the cusp of renewal,” she said, charging graduates to deploy their training in culinary arts, cake-making, event planning, and the cultural craft of gele styling as tools for personal advancement and social transformation. “These are not just vocational skills,” Tonlagha emphasized, “they are instruments of empowerment.

You now carry the power to shape your future, uplift your family, and plant seeds of prosperity in your community.” Urging the graduates to remain fearless, creative, and determined, she declared: “Take up space. Your talent deserves a place in the world. Let your creativity flow and your resilience shine. This is only the beginning—the sky is your starting point.” The EMT founder also praised the dedication of trainers and programme staff, whom she credited with igniting a lifelong passion in the hearts of the graduates.

“Your impact will be felt long after this day. You have lit a fire, and it will keep burning,” she affirmed. The event drew praise from high-ranking state officials. In a goodwill message, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Dennis Guwor— represented by Pastor Ambrose Omafuwe—hailed the programme as a beacon of social equity and economic upliftment.

“Today’s graduation is not just a personal milestone for the beneficiaries—it is a powerful symbol of hope, dignity, and upward mobility,” he said. “The EMT Foundation has not only given fish, but has taught the art of fishing—empowering our youth to become builders of industry, agents of change, and guardians of their own futures.”

Guwor lauded the Foundation’s multifaceted interventions across the region, from the provision of healthcare and free medical outreaches to the recent renovation and equipping of the Okenrekonko Cottage Hospital. He said such efforts exemplify the kind of private-sector leadership that aligns seamlessly with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori. “To the graduates, you are now stewards of transformation.

Go forth with diligence, boldness, and purpose. Let your lives reflect the grace of opportunity and the power of hard work,” he urged. He closed with a prayer for the EMT Foundation’s continued impact: “May your reach be extended, your influence magnified, and your legacy deepened across the Niger Delta.” As the graduates stepped into the next phase of their journeys, one truth echoed through the room: the tools for wealth creation and societal rebirth now rest in their hands—and they have been empowered to use them.