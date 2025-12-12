Empowerment: Firm Trains Kuje Inmates On Painting Skills

As part of its commitment to fostering inclusive growth by empowering individuals with technical skills, Chemical and Allied Products (CAP) Plc has completed a transformative two-week training programme for inmates at the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja.

The initiative, delivered in partnership with the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) and the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), trained 78 inmates and officers in professional painting and decoration to expand opportunities for underserved groups, including individuals preparing for reintegration into society.

The training programme forms part of CAP Plc’s broader commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s human capital by closing skills gaps in the painting profession, improving quality standards across the value chain, and expanding access to technical training.

It equips inmates with market-ready competencies that enhance their potential for self-reliance and entrepreneurial pursuits upon reintegration.

Speaking on the significance of the programme, the Managing Director at CAP Plc, Bolarin Okunowo stated: “By extending technical training to correctional facilities, we are not only shaping professionals but giving individuals a renewed sense of purpose, dignity, and the tools they need to rebuild their futures. CAP remains committed to widening access to skill-based education across all segments of society.”

During the programme, participants completed modules essential to modern painting, including Paint Selection and Common Paint Defects, Paint Application Techniques, Surface Preparation, among others.

The training was facilitated through CAP’s Painters Trianing Academy, ensuring each participant gained practical, industry-relevant expertise. At the end of the programme, all trainees received Certificates of Completion, formally recognizing their new competencies and enhancing their prospects for employment or entrepreneurship upon release.

The training session also received visits from key national stakeholders, including Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior; Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service; Mohammed Juta, Officer in Charge of Kuje Correctional Centre and Afam Joseph Osigwe, SAN, President of the Nigerian Bar Association.