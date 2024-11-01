Empowerment: Etteh Trains Youths In Oil and Gas Maintenance Services

Share

Determined to ensure that Youths from his Constituency are empowered with reliable means of livelihood, the member representing Eket Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Okpolupm Etteh has commenced the second phase of a specialized oil and gas maintenance services training and certification programme for youths.

The certification training, which will deeply focus on enhancing their competencies in oil and gas maintenance services including Irata rope access, forklift operation, and rig operation, was flagged off yesterday at the Standard Institute of Technology, Uyo, by Hon. Etteh.

Represented by a former Ibeno Chapter Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Ekoakwaha Etteh, the federal lawmaker hinted t “This training, and many others that will come, represents my unwavering commitment to youth capacity-building, which is a key component of his development agenda for the Federal Constituency.”

“In the first phase, scores of youths benefited from intensive Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) training, many of whom have since been certified and equipped to take on professional roles in the private and public sectors.

“The second phase builds on that foundation by introducing technical skills that align with the opportunities available in the oil and gas sector, a critical industry in the region,” he explained.

Hon. Etteh, the Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on University Education, further stressed that he has consistently championed human capital development, with a focus on equipping the next generation with the skills needed to participate within and outside the Akwa Ibom State’s economic growth.

He assured that the training programme would not only empower the beneficiaries but also position them to take advantage of career opportunities in the highly competitive oil and gas industry.

Addressing the trainees during the flag-off ceremony, the Lead Instructor, Engr. Tom Unyime, said “Participants will undergo rigorous theoretical and practical sessions, followed by assessments that will lead to certifications recognized internationally within the industry.

Also speaking, the Human Resource Manager, Abigail Umoh, who took the trainees through an orientation session, said the programme is expected to have a transformative impact on the Federal Constituency’s youth, providing them with a solid platform for career advancement in the oil and gas sector.

The training programme, which complements Governor Umo Eno’s ARISE agenda, continues to reflect Hon. Okpolupm Etteh’s dedication to human capital development, positioning the youths of his constituency for success in Nigeria’s evolving job market.

The event was witnessed by the Resource Consultant, Mrs. Malubia Arah of Arachnida Networks Limited; the Liaison Officer for Eket/ONNA/Esit-Eket/IbenoFederal Constituency, Engr. Samuel Ukwat, among others.

