Empowerment: Dangote Cement Sponsors 17 Host Communities Youths

Dangote Cement Plc, Ibese Plant has partnered the umbrella youth association, the Yewa Youth Association to stage its maiden Leadership Conference successfully, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) towards empowering residents of its host communities.

The Cement Company also sponsored youths from its 17 host communities to the Conference in an effort to allow them imbibe leadership skills geared to help them in the development of Yewaland.

The conference, which held at the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro attracted Yewa youths from across the country and in the diaspora, as they brainstormed on the socio-economic development of the area and the expected roles of the youth leaders.

Dangote Cement Ibese Head of Social Performance, Mr. Ademola Ojolowo said the company partnered the Youth Association and sponsored some Yewa youths to the conference because of its recognised need for continued empowerment of the youths with up-to-date information and social network required for the present socio-economic situation in the country.

According to him no fewer than 37 youths from the host communities were sponsored by the company from their bases across the country, with all expenses paid, “because we believe knowledge is power and more informed the youths the better for the society.”

“Youth leadership training is of paramount importance to the management of Dangote Cement given the state of economic uncertainty and social challenges bedevilling the nation now. How are you playing to your strengths, mobilising your team, steering organisational change and restoring confidence in these challenging times is what the conference is all about and that is why we took keen interest in it”, Ojolowo stressed.