Empowerment: 655 Persons Get N260m From Eno

A total of 655 entrepreneurs, including farmers and small-scale business owners in Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency, have received business support grants worth N260 million, along with equipment, from Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno.

The beneficiaries, drawn from the three Local Government Areas of Ikot Ekpene, Essien Udim, and Obot Akara which make up Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency received their empowerment packages on Thursday, April 17, 2025, during a Town Square meeting held at the Ikot Ekpene Township Stadium.

Addressing the people of the constituency, Governor Eno expressed gratitude for their support, which he said contributed to his electoral victory in the 2023 elections.

He said the empowerment initiative fulfilled a campaign promise and emphasized that the Town Square meeting was an opportunity to interact with the people, brief them on the government’s developmental efforts, and receive input through the NEEDS document.

Reassuring the people of his commitment to the implementation of the ARISE Agenda, Governor Eno urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the funds and equipment to expand their businesses.

He also acknowledged the support and cooperation he has received from the Federal government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and his wife, Ekaette Unoma Akpabio.

Representing the Senate President, Ekaette Unoma Akpabio described Governor Eno as a God-sent leader who has changed the narrative of governance in Akwa Ibom.

She assured him of her party’s support, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure he continues in office beyond 2027.

Other stakeholders from the Federal constituency, including Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien; Patrick Umoh, the House of Representatives Member for Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim/Obot Akara; members of the State Executive Council from the area; Nsikak Ekong; Anthony Luke; Ukpong Akpabio; Jerry Otu; and Local government chairmen, Aniefiok Nkom (Ikot Ekpene), Ntiedo Usoro (Essien Udim), all lauded Governor Eno’s people-oriented projects across the three Local Government Areas.

They unanimously resolved to support his reelection in 2027 to sustain the momentum of his developmental programs.

A major highlight of the event was a motion moved by Patrick Umoh, the House of Representatives Member for the constituency, declaring total support for Governor Eno to continue in office beyond 2027.

The motion was seconded by Jerry Otu, Member of the State House of Assembly for Ikot Ekpene/Obot Akara.

