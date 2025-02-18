Empowering Young Voices: Arts Minister Calls For Nat’l Writing Competition

Share

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has called on young writers across Nigeria to participate in the ongoing Voices of Our Heritage writing competition.

In a statement signed by her Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, and made available to journalists in Abuja, the Minister emphasized the importance of the competition in nurturing young literary talents.

The contest, an online national project in collaboration with Bribooks, is open to Nigerian pupils and students aged 10–18 and aims to foster creativity, imagination, and an appreciation for cultural diversity among young minds.

According to Musawa, “The Voices of Our Heritage writing competition is a vital initiative that will help discover and nurture budding literary talents in Nigeria.

“We are committed to empowering young participants to create, publish, and earn from their digital books, promoting entrepreneurship and job opportunities in the process.

“By doing so, we are not only preserving our cultural heritage but also shaping the future of our great nation.”

The competition is part of the 2024–2025 National Young Authors Fair (NYAF) and is open to pupils and students in primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions. Registration is ongoing, with a deadline of February 20, 2025.

The book writing and submission period runs from February 20 to March 20, 2025, while the top 10 winners will be announced on April 10, 2025.

Each winner will receive ₦250,000, have their books published, showcased at a national cultural event, and distributed nationwide.

To participate, interested students can register via the competition portal: https://www.yaf.bribooks.com/ng/2024/student.

The Voices of Our Heritage competition aligns with the ministry’s Cultural Heritage Preservation agenda by encouraging young writers to explore and celebrate Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity through storytelling.

It also reflects the government’s strategy of fostering partnerships between the public and private sectors, as well as educational institutions, to drive innovation and creativity among young minds.

