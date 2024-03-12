Empowering Women, Reducing Girl-Child Vulnerability

A non governmental organisation focused on skills acquisition and self reliance has taken its intervention to vulnerable women and girls in North Central Nigeria, REGINA OTOKPA reports

Many centuries ago, March 8 was set aside to acknowledge, celebrate and appreciate the social, cultural, economic and political achievement of women across the world. It is also a day for collective action and shared ownership for accelerating gender parity. A day to truly press for progress to make a positive difference for women, a gender systematically left behind and forced to endure various forms of discrimination and inequality globally.

In Nigeria, about 57 percent of women feel unable to support themselves compared to 47 percent of men. This is due to many factors including poverty, the yoke of marginalisation, poor girl child education, and poor awareness on the rights of women. The annual ceremony reflects the urgent need to break the bias and have more women inclusion in every aspect of society.

This is intended to give them a voice to express themselves and what they truly stand for in the community. Most importantly, assisting the poorest and most vulnerable women and girls to acquire the skills they need to get good jobs, build successful careers and have a choice over their futures.

Skill acquisition

As part of efforts to make life more meaningful for the womenfolk, the Julius Atorough Foundation (JAF)birthed a free three months skills acquisition programme to build and rebrand women and girls with a capacity to make informed decisions capable of evoking a sustainable change wherever they find themselves.

The organisation said it is committed to transforming the lives of women and girls to reduce poverty and increase stability in states within the North Central geopolitical zone, but with its primary focus on Benue State. Inside Abuja checks revealed that in the last 15 years, JAF has spent over 300 Million on various philanthropic gestures including provision of over 50 educational facilities, scores of teaching and learning materials, WAEC/JAMB scholarships for students, medical assistance/outreaches and many other social development and humanitarian services.

For instance, JAF has assisted about 43 graduates, over 500 underprivileged students in primary and secondary schools, catered for thousands of widows, orphans and the elderly within the last ten years directly and in partnership with organisations such as Society of the Catholic Church (SSVP), sponsored thousands of small and medium scale businesses, assisted hundreds of prisoners and people awaiting trial regain freedom and become useful to society, and provided several interventions to thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), especially in Benue State.

Female entrepreneurs

Determined to build more female entrepreneurs, JAF Trustee, Mrs. Victoria Iveren Atorough, maintained that women must be taken more seriously not based on gender alone, but on their capabilities, contributions, enterprise, resilience as homemakers world leaders, CEOs and even much more. “I had just moved here from Abuja and having recently gotten married, I thought I should introduce another angle to my husband’s Non- Governmental Organisation which he has ran for about two decades.

I want to make it focus more on women as men had benefited the most. The International Women’s Day ( IWD ) was approaching and I knew it was time to do something to celebrate women,” she said. According to her, the project which kick started with unemployed graduates desiring to become fashion designers, would engage many more skills segments including makeup, catering/culinary, and also widen its scope to accommodate women and girls who were not fortunate to acquire any form of education.

“Sometimes skills becomes a life saver as opposed to getting a degree and looking for a job so there will be something in the works for women who did not receive any form of education and those who dropped out of school. This will provide them the opportunity to express their skills.

Basic learning

“Three months is enough time to learn the basics, to pick up a skill if you are dedicated. At the end of each training session, we hope to fully empower those who have shown genuine seriousness. “It is in our power to change stereotyped social norms and prejudices that prevent today’s girls from improving themselves in all aspects of life, education, arts and science and from turning into tomorrow’s powerful and influential women.

In order to make the change we need, it is of great significance that we discuss the issues concerning the realization of full and equal rights for girls and continue launching projects to attract public attention, raise due awareness to support tomorrow’s successful women. “My husband, Julius Atorough, knows first hand, the issues women are faced with around here and I being partial to the women folk. He has promised that women will be less vulnerable, have the requisite power and be placed in positions of power that will enable them break away from the ills women face in society.

Commenting on the IWD, Mrs. Atorough emphasised the need to educate, motivate and empower girls to become confident women who make positive contributions and changes to their immediate environment and globally. “IWD highlights the ill, bias, injustices women and girls face in society. It is a day to proffer solutions physically, mentally socially, culturally and politically.

We have progressively challenged status quo because we believe only a challenged world evokes change. “We must lend our voices and hands to see that women and girls live in a world where their voices are not silenced but amplified, a world where we do not only have to dream, but actually live those dreams. It takes a collective effort to make this a reality and I am all in,”she said.

Power of women

President of JAF, Hon Julius Atorough, maintained that one major requisite to having a strong society is simply by unleashing the power of women. “This is only possible when laws and national goals are in harmony; societies, governments, national and international institutions, and individuals work together,” he said.

He attributed his successes to the sacrifices of his late mother, Mrs Victoria Atorough and pledged to expand and sustain his support to help women and girls achieve their goals and aspirations by becoming better versions of themselves and evoking positive change in society