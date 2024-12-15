Empowering women on natural hair care

Share

Natures Gentle Touch Hair Institute recently held the 15th edition of Natural Hair Workshop, which brought together a diverse group of Nigerian women, seeking practical guidance on natural hair care.

Known for its focus on education, the workshop provided participants with expert-led sessions, addressing the challenges and solutions associated with maintaining natural hair, as well as the long-term benefits of embracing their natural texture.

Organised by Natures Gentle Touch, a natural hair care brand, the workshop featured a comprehensive programme designed to help participants navigate issues such as hair texture, scalp health, and the proper use of hair care products.

Certified trichologists delivered presentations and hands-on demonstrations offering insights into individual hair care needs, while a complimentary personalised consultation service enabled attendees to learn more about their specific hair and scalp conditions.

Reflecting on the initiative, Chijioke Anaele, CEO of Recare, the parent company of Natures Gentle Touch, said:

“We believe that hair care goes beyond aesthetics—it’s an integral part of self-expression and identity.

“This workshop is part of our commitment to ensuring that women are equipped with the right information and tools to care for their hair in a way that suits their individuality and personal style.”

As an added attraction, participants were treated to free hairstyling and therapy sessions. They also received a selection of Natures Gentle Touch products to support their ongoing hair care journey.

Sharing her experience, Ezeh Gloria, a participant, praised Natures Gentle Touch for the initiative, highlighting the value of the educational sessions.

“I learnt so much from the workshop, particularly about product application,” she said.

“Previously, I would apply creams randomly without considering the proper sequence or timing. Now, I understand there are specific routines to follow for better results. It’s truly been an eye-opener.”

Temilade Olajemi, another participant, shared her positive experience with the hair washing session.

“I’ve never had such a relaxing hair washing experience before. I even dozed off! The products are amazing—smooth and calming on the scalp. I will definitely recommend Natures Gentle Touch products to my friends. They’re truly exceptional.”

Sopade Mariam Mobolaji expressed her excitement about the workshop’s interactive and inclusive atmosphere.

“It was wonderful to meet fellow natural hair enthusiasts like myself. The event was fun and engaging—I made new friends and learned so much. I hope Natures Gentle Touch organises more workshops like this in the future.”

The workshop is a continuation of Natures Gentle Touch’s long-standing mission to providing accessible education on hair and scalp health.

By engaging women in interactive sessions and offering practical solutions, the brand aims to dispel misconceptions about natural hair care while empowering women to make informed choices about their personal grooming.

Natures Gentle Touch, which has established itself as a leader in the natural hair care industry in Nigeria, is a personal style brand developed by Recare, a pioneering beauty company dedicated to providing innovative beauty solutions for African women.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"