Empowering Women: NADDC, Ladymechanic Initiative Graduates 50 In Edo

The popular saying, “If you empower a woman, you have empowered a nation,” aptly describes how investment in women reflects on the family and, cumulatively, on the larger society.

With the gradual transition of Nigeria’s automotive industry from fossil fuels to environmentally and economically friendly Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), in collaboration with the Edo State Government and the Lady Mechanic Initiative, set out to train 50 selected young women, some of whom are mothers.

The training, which commenced in June 2025, culminated in a graduation ceremony on July 5 2025, celebrated with fanfare at the New Festival Hall, Government House, Edo State.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, themed; CNG Conversion: A New Horizon for Women in the Automotive Industry, the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, described the event as a defining moment in Nigeria’s clean energy transition and a bold step toward dismantling gender stereotypes in technical careers.

“This moment is more than a graduation; it is a declaration of what is possible when progressive policies meet courageous women,” she said.

“These 50 women are not just mechanics — they are trailblazers and proof that the Renewed Hope Agenda is delivering real results.”

The Minister revealed that over 1,500 women have now been trained as auto mechanics in Nigeria, many through programmes pioneered by the Lady Mechanic Initiative, founded by Engineer Sandra Aguebor.

She emphasised that the initiative resulted from extensive consultations within the automotive sector and represents a deliberate effort to place women at the center of Nigeria’s industrial and energy revolution.

“This programme is about rewriting the narrative — placing women not just in workshops but at the heart of national transformation.

Careers have no gender, and dreams must know no limits,” she declared, to enthusiastic applause. Sulaiman-Ibrahim added that the initiative promotes societal change: “Very soon, men will be seeking mechanic wives — women who are earning, leading, and redefining success.”

Female commercial drivers

She also hinted at plans to expand the initiative to include the training and empowerment of female commercial drivers and Keke NAPEP riders, all equipped with clean energy vehicles and financial literacy skills.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade, and Investment, Senator John Owan Enoh, represented by Barrister Ifeoma Williams, praised the inclusion of women in Nigeria’s energy transition.

He described the training as more than technical instruction but as: “A conversion of perception about what women can do and where they belong. You are not just mechanics; you are movement makers,” Williams told the graduates.

“Skills-led industrialisation and energylinked empowerment are two pillars of our new national industrial policy, and you represent that vision in action.”

The Minister advocated for integrating CNG training into the national Technical and Vocational Education and Train – ing (TVET) curriculum and promised to support scaling the programme nationwide.

Good example

In his remarks, NADDC Director General, Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin, explained why Edo State was chosen for the pilot phase, citing its reputation as home to the highest number of trained female mechanics in Nigeria and its early adoption of CNG technology.

“Edo State is not new to automotive innovation,” he said. “It was among the first to begin CNG use even before it became national policy. This programme is both technically and economically viable, given Nigeria’s vast natural gas reserves.”

Osanipin disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has approved a subsidy for vehicle conversions, ensuring that citizens in Edo will not bear the cost. He also announced that conversion kits would soon be delivered to the state under the Presidential CNG Initiative.

“By empowering women in this space, we are building national capacity and ensuring inclusive access to the CNG value chain,” he said.

“Countries that have invested in women’s participation in the auto sector have also seen the highest uptake of gas-powered vehicles.

Nigeria can and must follow suit,” she noted Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Umar Musa Ikhilor, lauded the uniqueness of the Edo State programme.

“I’m very much aware that this CNG conversion programme is being carried out by NADDC and has taken place in about three states — Edo, Ekiti, and Imo,” he said.

“But Edo State is very unique because this is the first time that all participants are women — women trained as mechanics — and it’s done in collaboration with the Lady Mechanic Initiative.

So Edo State is setting a standard that will be difficult for any other state to beat.” The governor underscored the state’s strong commitment to women’s empowerment, describing it not just as social justice but as “smart economics.”

He cited studies showing that empowering women leads to economic growth and increased GDP.

According to him, “In Edo State, we are reflecting this vision,” he affirmed, referencing the strategic appointment of capable leadership in the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

“Within our administration’s four-year tenure, we have an approved plan to train and empower 54,000 women, with a quarterly target of 1,000 women. The governor also recently launched an interest-free loan of N1 billion for female traders and market women.”

Aguebor

Engineer Sandra Aguebor, widely recognised as Nigeria’s first female mechanic, received accolades from both ministers for her pioneering role. Her Lady Mechanic Initiative continues to mentor and train women across the country.

In her remarks, Aguebor explained that her passion for mechanics contributed to her success and urged the graduates to stay committed to achieving theirs.

As the newly trained mechanics received their certificates, applause filled the hall, symbolising a national shift — not only in the energy sector but also in perceptions of women’s roles in industry.

She further explained that the goal of the programme is to equip women with vocational skills in mechanics and CNG conversion, enabling them to become financially independent and reducing the prevalence of social vices among young women.

“The Lady Mechanic Initiative, which started in Lagos, has now expanded to 20 states across Nigeria and continues to grow, offering lifechanging opportunities to women and girls from diverse backgrounds,” she said.

Beneficiaries laud programme One of the graduates, Sarah Owamhe, from Esan East Local Government Area, who is also a mother, expressed her joy at participating in the programme.

She said it reinforced her belief that women can match or exceed men in any field. “I am happy to have participated in this initiative. It has made me believe that what a man can do, a woman can do even better.

I want to thank NADDC, and I am also very grateful to our Lady Mechanic, Engineer Sandra Aguebor,’’ she said. Adding, ‘‘I believe that with the tools provided for me, I can start something on my own.

Being rich isn’t only for those who went to school. You can learn a skill and still make it in life. This has empowered many women; it is taking a lot of women off the streets.’’