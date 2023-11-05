Empowering women in fashion, creating designs, my passion –Ehbs Couture CEO

One of Nigeria’s finest fashion entrepreneur and designer, Iniobio Esther in an interview recently said that beyond fashion, her brand, Ehbs Couture is deeply committed to societal development. The brand is dedicated to women empowerment, creating opportunities for women in the fashion industry and supporting their growth and success. Additionally, Ehbs Couture prioritizes environmental sustainability, implementing eco-friendly practices throughout its production processes. In the vibrant landscape of Nigerian fashion, Ehbs Couture has emerged as a powerhouse brand, captivating hearts with its exquisite designs and unwavering commitment to societal development. Established in 2017 by the talented Iniobio Esther, this fashion brand has quickly become a symbol of empowerment and environmental sustainability.

Hailing from Bayelsa state, Nigeria, Iniobio Esther is a graduate of mass communication and journalism from Sikkim Manipal University. Her passion for fashion, coupled with her dedication to making a positive impact, has propelled Ehbs Couture to new heights. Ehbs Couture has made its mark by participating in renowned fashion events and festivals, including the prestigious Accra Fashion Week. Through these platforms, the brand has successfully showcased its unique designs and garnered recognition from fashion enthusiasts around the globe. One of the standout features of Ehbs Couture is its commitment to providing ready-to-wear collections that are not only stylish but also available in large quantities.

This accessibility allows customers to effortlessly embrace the brand’s aesthetic and infuse their wardrobes with a touch of Nigerian elegance. Expanding its reach beyond Nigeria, Ehbs Couture has established a strong presence in select stores in the United States, United Kingdom, Kenya, and Uganda. This global expansion has allowed fashion enthusiasts worldwide to indulge in the brand’s impeccable craftsmanship and sophisticated designs.