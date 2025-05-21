Empowering Police: Imperative for Security, Prosperity

Share

As Nigeria grapples with growing security challenges across its six geopolitical zones, the spotlight has once again turned to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the nation’s frontline agency for internal security and the urgent need for its transformation through enhanced funding and institutional reforms.

For decades, the NPF has operated under immense pressure, hampered by chronic underfunding, inadequate manpower, poor welfare, and limited logistics.

These constraints have undermined its capacity to effectively combat a rising wave of criminal activities, including banditry, kidnapping, terrorism, cybercrime, and communal clashes.

In 2024, the Federal Government allocated approximately N947 billion to the Nigeria Police in the national budget a significant figure on paper but still widely regarded as insufficient to meet the demands of modern policing in a country of over 200 million people.

Despite the vast territorial spread and constitutional responsibility of the Police to maintain internal security, the funding disparities between the NPF and other security agencies remain stark.

While other paramilitary outfits receive supplementary allocations through dedicated operational funds, the Police often lack access to timely and flexible funding for rapid response to security emergencies.

This inadequacy has fueled calls by the numerous stakeholders including members of the National Assembly, civil society organizations, and security experts for the establishment of a Special Operations Account. This advocated fund would be dedicated exclusively to financing internal security emergencies and special police operations nationwide. The fact remains, that such a fund is not only essential but long overdue.

The Nigeria Police Force is the only security institution with the structure, spread, and proximity to effectively gather intelligence and coordinate communitybased responses. It must be empowered accordingly. Since assuming office in 2023, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has embarked on a mission to reposition the Nigeria Police Force as a professional, accountable, and responsive institution.

His tenure has been marked by a series of forward-looking reforms. Under Egbetokun, there have been Community Policing Initiatives, to strengthen partnerships between the Police and local communities to improve intelligence gathering and proactive interventions.

The force is also experiencing Digital Transformation, with the Introduction of technology-driven policing strategies, including surveillance systems and data management platforms. Personnel Training and Welfare, through the upgrading of police training curricula and advocating for improved remuneration and conditions of service.

The force is also promoting Internal Accountability by enhancing the Police Complaint Response Unit (CRU) and other internal mechanisms to build public trust. These efforts are already yielding measurable improvements in crime detection, response time, and citizen engagement.

However, without robust financial backing, even the most visionary reforms risk losing momentum. Nigeria stands at a critical juncture. The threats to internal security are multifaceted and dynamic, ranging from rural insurgencies to urban crime networks.

The 2027 general elections loom on the horizon, and a peaceful democratic process is only possible with a well-prepared, professionally equipped police force.

A well-funded Police Force would mean better equipment, mobility, and communications for effective crime fighting, coupled with recruitment of thousands of new officers to close the wide manpower gap. A secure environment is a prerequisite for economic growth and foreign investment.

Under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, national security is a top priority. Fulfilling this vision requires empowering the Nigeria Police Force as the lead internal security agency.

The much-advocated Special Operations Account, combined with increased budgetary allocation, will give the Police the tools they need to execute their mandate with excellence.

In summary, investing in the Nigeria Police is not merely a security imperative, it is a foundation for national development. As the country navigates complex social and economic challenges, only a well-resourced, professionally led, and community-focused Police Force can deliver the peace and stability needed for Nigeria to thrive. It is time for the government to match rhetoric with action. Nigeria’s future depends on it.

