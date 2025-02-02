Empowering Nigerian Creatives: FG Calls for Applications For Residency Program

Share

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, in collaboration with MADhouse by Tikera Africa, has called for applications for the ‘Re-imagining Hope Residency’.

According to a press statement signed by Nneka Ikem Anibeze, Special Adviser on Media & Publicity and made available to journalists in Abuja, the program aims to bring together 20 exceptional creatives from across Nigeria for a 6-week residency program aimed at addressing societal challenges and inspiring cultural pride through artistic expression.

The residency, which will feature two streams in the first and second quarter of 2025, will provide a platform for visual artists to engage in structured mentorship, collaborative workshops, and open studio events. Each participant will create unique artworks that integrate Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage with contemporary societal issues.

“We are thrilled to partner with MADhouse by Tikera Africa to launch this groundbreaking residency,” said the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa.

“This program underscores the critical role of the creative industry in shaping national identity and addressing societal challenges. By empowering our creatives, we are investing in Nigeria’s future as a cultural and artistic powerhouse,” Musawa said.

Osarume Akenzua, the Director of Innovation and Enterprise at Tikera Africa added, “This residency is more than an artistic journey; it is a mission to re-imagine how art can build bridges, inspire unity, and catalyze change in the creative economy.

At Tikera Africa, we believe in the transformative power of creativity, and this residency reflects our commitment to nurturing the next generation of cultural leaders who will reposition Africa globally through their creative expressions and enterprises”

The residency aims to highlight the role of creativity as a tool for nation-building while fostering relationships between artists and key stakeholders in the creative economy.

Participants will benefit from a fully immersive experience, including access to MADhouse’s state-of-the-art facilities, shared studio spaces, and cultural excursions that connect their work to Nigeria’s heritage.

Applications run from January 22 to February 15, 2025. Interested creatives can apply via https://clapnigeria.taplink.ws/

MADhouse is a creative enterprise incubator dedicated to fostering creativity, innovation, and cultural preservation in Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us: