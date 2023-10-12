Empowering Girl-Child, Investment In Future –First Lady

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has said empowering a girl child was tantamount to an investment in the nation’s future. The First Lady said this while speaking at the National Girls Inter- active Session with Policy and Decision Makers to commemorate this year’s International Day of the Girl Child.

Mrs Tinubu noted that the girl child must be protected from all forms of violence with a safe and inclusive environment provided for them to thrive. She said: “Our girls are not just the leaders of tomorrow; they are the leaders of today. “It’s high time we break down barriers that have held them back for long.

Education is the key weapon that we must use to ensure that every girl is free from discrimination and intimidation. “This is one of the reasons I have taken it as a priority to encourage the girl child so she can achieve her potential.

Under the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) we are looking at promoting alternative high school for girls so that despite whatever misadventure they find themselves in, they can still acquire education that could give them access to higher education.