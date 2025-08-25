Empowerher Project Donates Over 3000 Free Menstrual Products To Secondary Schools

A youth advocate nonprofit-organisation, ‘The EmpowerHer Project’ has called for the inclusion of menstrual health into school curriculum across the country.

This is even as the NGO has distributed over 3000 free menstrual products across secondary schools in Rivers and other states of the federation. In a statement in Abuja yesterday, the founder of the NGO, Elizabeth Aderonke Odukoya, made the call at the unveiling of a book titled, ‘Periods, Pads and Proud’ in Port Harcourt, River State.

She called on the federal, states and local authorities to ingrain issues around menstrual health into secondary education, especially.

According to her, the EmpowHER Project is dedicated to empowering Nigerian secondary school girls by ensuring equal access to menstrual health resources, quality education, and support for their personal and academic success. Odukoya said the NGO backed by a growing network of 60 passionate volunteers from students and medical professionals were carrying out advocacy on the importance of menstrual health.