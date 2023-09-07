Empower Women, Girls To Boost Nutrition Outcomes, CS-SUNN Tells FG

The Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria ( CS-SUNN), has urged policymakers to prioritize the economic empowerment of women and girls for improved nutrition outcomes in Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary CS-SUNN, Sunday Okoronkwo who made the call at a media roundtable on promoting women and girls’ empowerment for optimal nutrition on Thursday in Abuja, stated that although Nigeria has made significant progress in various sectors, malnutrition was still a persistent challenge, particularly among women and children in Nigeria.

Noting the importance of empowering the female gender for better contribution to the well-being of the nation, Okoronkwo added that lack of earning power reduces productivity for women.

Represented by the Program Manager CS-SUNN Dr Goodness Ayanwu, he lamented that the consequences of malnutrition were far-reaching, affecting the health of the nation.

He said: “According to recent statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 2.5 million children under the age of five in Nigeria are suffering from severe acute malnutrition, approximately 37% of Nigeria children under five years old are stunted due to chronic malnutrition, which can have lifelong consequences for physical and cognitive development.

“The Nigerian situation according to the National Bureau of Statistics Poverty Inequality Report (2019) showed that only 25.37% of women are onvinin income generating activities while about 74.63% were not, in turn, affects the nutritional status of such families.”

CS-SUNN further reiterated that collaboration with the media, public, private, and development sectors as well as other stakeholders would break the intergenerational cycle of malnutrition and Poverty in Nigeria, and in turn, pave the way for a healthier and more prosperous nation.

Deputy Director, Child Development Department and Nutrition Focal Officer at the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs Mrs Christine Oluko, noted that assisting women from low-income backgrounds in obtaining education training and job acquisition skills was a system support to themselves and their families.

“It provides women and girls with necessary skills, resources and opportunities to compete fairly in the market and gives them the agency to control and benefit from the economy.

” Appreciable progress has been made in the past 26 years since the platform for action was announced. Government has continuously worked to empower women and girls however, the various discrimination against women and girls persist in all phases of human endeavours leading to economic and social exclusion.”