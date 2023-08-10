Employment Scandal: Reps Move To Arrest Ex-FCC Staff

The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee on job racketeering in Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) on Thursday issued a warrant of arrest on a former staff of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Mr Haruna Kolo for alleged extortion of job seekers on behalf of the Chairman of the Commission.

Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Hon. Yusuf Gadgi disclosed this at Thursday’s sitting following the absence of Kolo.

Gagdi said he has instructed the Assets Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), where Kolo now works and security agencies to produce Kolo at the next sitting of the committee.

He expressed displeasure at the failure of AMCON management and other invited agencies to honour the committee’s invitation saying, “We have made our position very clear and we have resolved to further communicate through newspaper communications today and tomorrow for these agencies to make sure they cause an appearance before this committee.

“And we are going to make our position very public in various dailies and television stations beginning from tomorrow giving agencies the last warning that they should appear before this committee on Monday unfailingly from Monday to Friday.

“All our witnesses that we have equally asked them to be here are going to appear before us on Monday and Tuesday in continuation to this hearing.

“Yesterday (Wednesday) we asked Haruna Kolo to be here and some other personalities. Are they here? They are not. I think agencies would begin to see the other side of this committee from Monday by the special grace of God.

“We are going to rewrite, we are making newspaper publications, we are going to make television announcements, so that we will see if they do not watch TV or they do not read newspapers, if they claim that letters from this committee have not reached them. We should do just that and give them the benefit of the doubt.

“We are people’s representatives. So we would not be in a hurry to take any decision. For Haruna Kolo, the position of this committee is that he would lose his freedom.

“We will issue a warrant of arrest in respect of Haruna Kolo and compel security agencies to present him before this committee at any given period if he is so arrested.

“So this committee would communicate officially to the various security agencies and to AMCON in addition to communication that we have sent to them yesterday for Haruna Kolo to be presented here unfailingly by either the security agencies or by AMCON themselves.”

It would be recalled that Kolo had last Monday told the committee that he collected over N75 million from applicants seeking employment into FCC on behalf of the Chairman, Dr Muheebat Dankaka.