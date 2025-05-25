Employment Of Youths In Lagos Budget Ministry Drives Excellence – Olumoh

Share

The Chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Economic Planning and Budget, Sa’ad Olumoh, has commended the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget for its outstanding performance so far in 2025.

Speaking during an oversight and familiarization visit by members of the Committee, Olumoh attributed the Ministry’s excellent output to the strategic employment of young professionals.

“For me, the young people I see here are enough reason to celebrate. Engaging young people in your Ministry has clearly contributed to the excellence we’ve observed in your performance,” he said.

Olumoh emphasized the need for the Committee to better understand the Ministry’s operations, noting gaps in some ministries’ and agencies’ budgets that must be addressed to improve the state’s overall budget performance.

He also recommended the appointment of a Permanent Secretary to oversee the affairs of the Bureau of Statistics.

On monitoring and evaluation, Olumoh expressed dissatisfaction, urging the Ministry to improve the evaluation of projects.

“We are not pleased with the current level of monitoring and evaluation. If manpower is the issue, then more hands should be employed so that Lagos truly gets value for money,” he added.

He also raised concerns about the transparency of grants, urging the Ministry to disclose both cash and in-kind grants to enable the House to make appropriate budgetary provisions.

The Chairman further criticized the nonchalant attitude of certain Special Advisers whose budgets are housed within the Ministry but have failed to honour the Committee’s invitations.

“This will no longer be tolerated. There are three of them, and the Committee will now directly oversee their offices. We need to know what they are doing,” he said.

Supporting the discussion, Saheed Obafemi advised the Ministry to make better use of its Monitoring and Evaluation department to ensure that economic planning projections are not derailed across sectors.

Other members of the Committee also contributed, commending the Ministry for its clean environment, staff training, and continuous re-training to enhance job performance.

Earlier, the Commissioner, Mr. Mosopefolu George, and the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Olayinka Ojo, accompanied by departmental directors, described the visit—the first of its kind—as a necessary engagement.

During the tour, Committee members interacted with staff across various departments including Resilience, Planning, Research and Statistics, and Monitoring and Evaluation.

Responding to the visit, the Commissioner revealed that the Ministry prioritizes international training for young officers, often surrendering his own training slots for their benefit once approvals are secured.

Olumoh noted that the exercise would not conclude with this visit, as other agencies under the Ministry still require oversight. “This visit has been an eye-opener for many Members,” he concluded.

Other lawmakers in attendance included Kehinde Joseph, Stephen Ogundipe, Adebola Shabi, Samuel Apata, Musbau Lawal, Adeseyi Lawal, and Jimoh Orelope.

