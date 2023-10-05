Employment Of Over 1,000 Graduates By New KMC Microfinance Reduces Criminality – Emir Bayero

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has that the creation of the new KMC-KAYI apps and the subsequent employment of over 1000 youths across Nigeria by the microfinance bank, has helped a great deal in reducing criminalities among youths.

The Emir Bayero who spoke on Thursday said that innovation and strategies should be the watchword of the Nigeria business communities because that is the only way the nation’s bedevilling insecurities and unemployment challenges would be addressed.

Launching the APP in Kano, the emir not only eulogies the management team of the bank but said the device would enhance the growth and development of the economy of Kano in particular and Nigeria in general.

He said Kano being the nation’s centre of commerce deserved more of such facilities as the KMC-KAYI APP that would support small businesses and other services.

He said the APP would help in overcoming the current financial inclusion challenges in the society by creating viable channels “through which the unbanked could be financially engaged.”

Bayero also expressed delight at the commencement of a nationwide recruitment of young graduates by the KMC Microfinance Bank in each of Nigeria’s over eight thousand words with over 1,000 young male and female graduates employed in Kano, Katsina, Jigawa and Kaduna states.

He implored members of the Kano business community to seize the opportunity and patronize the APP in their business and trading undertakings.

The KMC-KAYI App of the KMC Microfinance Bank, launched in Kano is with the aim of re-shaping financial transactions and access to financial services.

It is also poised to cater for the “unbanked and underbanked segments of the society, ensuring access to financial services that were previously out of reach.”

According to the Product Lead of the KAYI APP, Abdulganiyu Rufa’i, the device also caters for the diaspora community,” offering cut-edge cross-border payment solutions and providing modern banking solutions for urban professionals.”

Rufa’i said with the bank’s cutting-edge ML server architecture, KMC-KAYI ensures lightning-fast transactions that allow customers to send and receive money “with unparalleled speed and reliability.”

“KMC-KAYI is not just the future of finance; it is where innovation meets accessibility, and where security meets convenience,” the Lead said.

Dignitaries who graced the occasion included the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, Business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, who was represented by his son, Alhaji Tajuddeen Dantata, and other members of the Nigeria Business Community.